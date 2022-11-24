Kai Wallin took a visit to Kansas last week and the Jayhawks had good timing getting him to campus because his schedule is about to get busy.

Wallin, a defensive end from American River, made the trip with his family for an official visit. A few weeks ago, defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu went to California to watch him play.

“Coach O is amazing, from players that he's coached to what he's doing now, where he is at in the Big 12,” Wallin said of Onatolu. “I had amazing conversations with him over the last couple weeks and even better when I was just up there and just seeing the plug and play kind of thing. He talked about how he sees me playing and working in their defense. It was really good to see.”

He got to see everything the Kansas program has in place for their players. He liked everything he saw from the program ranging from academics to strength and conditioning. He listened to the advice he got from Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance.

“I was super impressed with everything they showed me as far as strength training to nutrition, to how they handle academics, and then just the things they instill in their guys, and the core values,” he said. “Something that stuck out to me from the strength coach was he said, nothing's promised. You come here, you can get everything, but you won't unless you're bought in. He was kind of just instilling that hard work mentality.”