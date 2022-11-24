Kai Wallin recaps his official visit to Kansas, team going to playoffs
Kai Wallin took a visit to Kansas last week and the Jayhawks had good timing getting him to campus because his schedule is about to get busy.
Wallin, a defensive end from American River, made the trip with his family for an official visit. A few weeks ago, defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu went to California to watch him play.
“Coach O is amazing, from players that he's coached to what he's doing now, where he is at in the Big 12,” Wallin said of Onatolu. “I had amazing conversations with him over the last couple weeks and even better when I was just up there and just seeing the plug and play kind of thing. He talked about how he sees me playing and working in their defense. It was really good to see.”
He got to see everything the Kansas program has in place for their players. He liked everything he saw from the program ranging from academics to strength and conditioning. He listened to the advice he got from Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance.
“I was super impressed with everything they showed me as far as strength training to nutrition, to how they handle academics, and then just the things they instill in their guys, and the core values,” he said. “Something that stuck out to me from the strength coach was he said, nothing's promised. You come here, you can get everything, but you won't unless you're bought in. He was kind of just instilling that hard work mentality.”
Wallin was hosted by defensive lineman Tommy Dunn.
“He's a great host, super funny guy, and outgoing,” Wallin said. “We were pretty close right away. He texted me when I landed and he was like, ‘if you come here, you're the kind of player we need for a Big 12 championship.’”
He got to hear from Dunn and the other players about their experience playing in Lance Leipold’s program.
“He (Dunn) said they are getting better every day, and the difference between this upcoming program and other programs that are established is you have an opportunity to help build something really special,” Wallin said. “And that's kind of what I'm hearing from a lot of people and players. But hearing that from him, hearing that Big 12 championship, it was good to hear.”
There are only a few opportunities left for Wallin to take visits. American River will be in the playoffs and that could last into December.
“I'm not sure and I’m kind of taking everything week by week,” he said. “Realistically, I think I'll be able to get in one visit. I don't know if I'll be able to get two depends on how the playoffs go, playing all the way into December. I’m playing everything week by week is just kind of what I have to do. And it's good for my team, hoping that we go all the way, but it definitely presents challenges for recruiting.”
Wallin took an official visit to Oregon State and has three more remaining. It will come down to his team’s performance in the playoffs. He plans to graduate in December and will enroll at his future school in January.