JayhawkSlant - Kaleb Pillow wants to play football, baseball in college

Kaleb Pillow wants to play football, baseball in college
The Kansas football program has had good luck lately with two-sport athletes. Now, they are in good position with another in Kaleb Pillow.
Pillow, from Coronado High in Lubbock, hopes to play both sports at the next level.
Kansas interim head coach Emmett Jones offered Pillow, and Chevis Jackson picked it up from there.
“The relationships good with Kansas,” he said. “I'm liking them. We talk on a daily basis. We get on phone calls sometimes. And I've been in contact with them for a couple months now. So, I'm really liking them though.”
Jones has been spending time leading the Jayhawks through spring football, so Pillow has been in constant contact with Jackson.
“I talk to him a lot,” he said of Jackson. “I haven't been talking to Coach Jones as much, because I know he's been busy trying to get those guys riled up for spring ball. But I've really mainly just been talking to Coach Jackson.
“Coach Jones was the one that actually offered me before he got the interim head coach job. So, I had talked to him before, and Coach Jackson is going to get me on a phone call with both of them.”
Pillow fits the mold of what Jackson has been recruiting at cornerback. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds he has the length and size that attracts college recruiters. Over the last few classes Jackson has signed several cornerbacks over 6-foot tall.
Jackson also likes the toughness that Pillow showed last year.
“He said that he likes that I go get the ball,” Pillow said. “When the ball is in the air, I go get it. And he says, he likes me in coverage, that I don't bite too much. I trust myself and I rely on instincts a little bit. And he also says that I played with a torn labrum this past season.”
Pillow plays third base and catcher and has been getting interest from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others. Kansas is one of the schools that said he could play both sports and that has put the Jayhawks in a good spot.
Kansas will have two players in Devin Neal and Trevor Kardell who play both sports.
When he talks to coaches, he has been asking about playing both sports.
“I’m looking at how they build relationships,” he said. “If they talk to you a lot and how much interest they show in you. I always ask how the head coach feels about me playing football and baseball in college. Kansas actually said I could play both. So, that's also a factor, too.”
Once the NCAA allows recruits to visit, he plans to visit Kansas around his baseball schedule. They are a school that has stood out to him during the early recruiting.
“As of right now, I am leaning a little bit towards Kansas out of all the schools that are recruiting me, because of the way they've built a relationship with me,” he said. “They’re showing a lot of interest in me, and also, like I said, they're one of the main ones that were saying I can play baseball and football.”