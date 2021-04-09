JayhawkSlant - Kaleb Pillow wants to play football, baseball in college

The Kansas football program has had good luck lately with two-sport athletes. Now, they are in good position with another in Kaleb Pillow.

Pillow, from Coronado High in Lubbock, hopes to play both sports at the next level.

Kansas interim head coach Emmett Jones offered Pillow, and Chevis Jackson picked it up from there.

“The relationships good with Kansas,” he said. “I'm liking them. We talk on a daily basis. We get on phone calls sometimes. And I've been in contact with them for a couple months now. So, I'm really liking them though.”

Jones has been spending time leading the Jayhawks through spring football, so Pillow has been in constant contact with Jackson.

“I talk to him a lot,” he said of Jackson. “I haven't been talking to Coach Jones as much, because I know he's been busy trying to get those guys riled up for spring ball. But I've really mainly just been talking to Coach Jackson.

“Coach Jones was the one that actually offered me before he got the interim head coach job. So, I had talked to him before, and Coach Jackson is going to get me on a phone call with both of them.”