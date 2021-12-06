Kaleb Purdy hosts coaches for visit, ready to sign with Kansas

“Coach Schoonover said he was going to tell everyone back in Lawrence about the pizza. They both liked the pizza and Chinese food.”

“The home visit was great,” Purdy said. “It was great. Me and my mom, we bought Imo's pizza and Chinese food, because that's the St. Louis style type of dish. And we just wanted to bring St. Louis into the home visit.

Kaleb Purdy is getting ready to sign with the Jayhawks in less than two weeks. He had one, final meeting with the Kansas coaches before the early signing period.

Purdy has been around the staff over the last couple weeks after he took an unofficial visit for the West Virginia game. It was still good to have the coaches visit him in St. Louis.

“It was great having them,” Purdy said. “I was already there for the West Virginia game, so we had just seen each other and talked. But bringing them in my home, it was just a family vibe. We got to sit down to talk about everything at the table.”

Purdy, from DeSmet High, is the second ranked safety in Missouri. He got a text from Jordan Peterson, who was named the safeties coach at Kansas last week.

“I feel like they care a lot from the directors of recruiting to the coaches,” he said. “They care a lot. Like Coach Peterson, he texted me the day he got the job. That showed a lot to me. So that definitely means a lot to me. And just getting to know the coaching staff. I just get a family vibe from them. I talk to them almost every day.”

Purdy has followed the team all season and noticed the progress they made. He said they can carry that momentum into the offseason and should get better since Leipold will have the spring and summer season.

He plans to sign with the Jayhawks on Dec. 15.

“I'm just excited, because I just have that feeling like something big that's going to happen at KU next year,” he said. “I'm just ready to be a part of it and be a part of the culture. And help rebuild this program and be one of the best schools in the nation.”