Kaleb Purdy liked the culture at Kansas after his visit

Kaleb Purdy took two, official visits in June and it looked like it might be turning into a Sunflower battle for the safety from St. Louis.

In early June he visited Kansas State and at the end of the month he took his official visit to Kansas. Purdy has been keeping a lot of his recruiting out of the public, but he spoke to Jayhawk Slant how things are shaping up and a look at his Kansas trip.

“What stood out to me was just how there are new coaches on staff there, and they are trying to change the program around,” Purdy said. “My high school was 1-9 before I came to the school. And they had new coaches and the staff changed, and they turned it around. So, I know what they are going through.”

Purdy spent a lot of time around several coaches including Jake Schoonover, who has been working as the recruiter for standout from DeSmet.

“Coach Schoon has been recruiting me for a while,” Purdy said. “He is always checking in with me. When my visit was over, he was texting me once I got back home checking on me to make sure everything was good.”

One of the things Purdy was looking forward to was visiting with defensive coordinator Brian Borland. He wanted to see how the scheme would look and how the safeties will be used. Once he saw everything it had a familiar look.

“The defense is very similar to the defense my old head coach ran,” Purdy said. “It was definitely real similar. My family was in his room, and I picked up on it right away and I was like, "Yeah. We run it a lot." And it just came to me naturally and easy. Coach Borland really liked that about me. He put up some game film that was similar to my defense. That was really good.”

Purdy got a tour of the facilities and learned more about the academics on the visit. He spent a lot of time around the players and that also included head coach Lance Leipold.