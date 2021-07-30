Kaleb Purdy makes it official, commits to Kansas

Kaleb Purdy picked up early offers from schools in the Big 12, SEC, and Big 10 but in the end, he wanted to play at a place where something is being built from the ground floor.

On Friday Purdy announced he gave a verbal commitment to the Kansas coaching staff.

He said one of the key factors was going to a program that is trying to build something new under Lance Leipold.

“What led me to pick Kansas, I'm going to say, Coach Leipold really was the reason,” Purdy said. “He's a new coach at Kansas and he's trying to change the culture and change it to a winning team. You know what I'm saying? That's big to me, a coach that's trying to change the culture.”

Purdy, who plays at DeSmet picked up early offers from Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Michigan, and Iowa State.

Special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover started recruiting Purdy the day he was hired at Kansas after the late signing period.

“I've been in contact with Coach Schoonover since February,” Purdy said. “Coach Schoonover's like a big brother to me. I talk with him every other day and that's big. He really wants me at KU.

“Nobody else called me like Coach Schoonover. And it felt special. It felt real. They really wanted me. It wasn't fake love, and they really want me at KU. Coach Schoonover when I was on the visit showed me a lot. Him and Coach Peterson, they both showed me a lot of love, and a lot of game reels. So, it was definitely big.”