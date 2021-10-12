Kaleb Purdy plans to visit Kansas this weekend

“It was just fun to have him there,” Purdy said of Schoonover. “He’s one of the first coaches that ever watched me play. It was definitely great, seeing my coach in the future watching me play and I balled out. He saw the ability and what I can do to help in the future.”

One of the high school games he attended was DeSmet/Rockhurst to watch Kaleb Purdy play. Purdy who committed to the Jayhawks over the summer helped lead DeSmet to a win over Rockhurst.

Purdy said facing Rockhurst was a good test for them because their physical style of play will prepare them for other teams who play that way.

“It was a tough, physical game,” he said. “They had a big back who was about 240 pounds. It was a tough, hard-fought game. We came out with the W as I say. It was a good game to show how physical our team could be.”

Schoonover was a big reason Purdy committed to the Jayhawks. He developed a relationship with Purdy before he was hired at Kansas in February.

“Coach Schoonover's just like a big brother to me,” Purdy said. “I've been talking to Coach Schoonover since February. The relationship has been good between me and him. He’s showed me a lot. It's a bye week and he didn’t have to, but he came out and saw me. That definitely felt great.”

Purdy and Schoonover will get to see each other again soon when he takes an unofficial this weekend. Purdy will make the trip with his family.

“I just want to see how the KU fans are,” Purdy said. “When I come to the game, I want to see how they treat me, but also my family. I just want to get the experience and hopefully the team gets a win. Especially on homecoming night.”

If everything goes as planned Purdy plans to bring a friend with him.

“I’m probably bringing Christian Gray he’s a four-star corner that goes to my school,” he said. “I’m trying get him down here this weekend and just show him the experience.”