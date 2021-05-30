Kaleb Purdy will take an official to Kansas in June

The Kansas coaching staff is planning on kicking off their official visits in early June. One prospect expected to visit next month is Kaleb Purdy, a cornerback from DeSmet.

Purdy is finalizing a date and right now it is fluid. The original plan was to visit the second weekend of June but that could change. He was scheduled to be the only visitor, but the following weekend could be a better fit.

“The official was supposed to be the 11th through the 13th, but we may push it back, so I wouldn't be the only one visiting,” Purdy said. “Right now, I'll be the only recruit through June 11. We are probably going to push it back to the 20th so I can see some other recruits and I wouldn’t be by myself.”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold recently talked with Purdy for the first time.

“He talked about his vision and everything,” Purdy said. “Then we talked about my vision I have and that it's very important for me to get down there on a visit. It was good to talk to him after he got the job, and we really share the same perspective. We are trying to build a new connection and I know he has a lot going with getting to know his own players.”

Jake Schoonover and Jordan Peterson were recruiting Purdy during the coaching transition. Schoonover has been consistently staying in contact with Purdy. He has known about him since his coaching days at Bowling Green.

“The main coach is Coach Schoonover, and he has known my former head coach for a long time,” Purdy said. “He came to watch me work out before when he was at Bowling Green. That's my main contact at Kansas.”