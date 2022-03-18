Kalkbrenner-less Creighton team may still spell trouble for Kansas

No. 1 seeded Kansas (29-6) played to a much different tune than the No. 9 seeded Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but both Midwest squads will square off Saturday at 1:40 p.m. for a seat in the Sweet Sixteen.

In direct opposition to the Jayhawks’ commanding first half, Creighton found itself down by 9 with less than 3:00 to go against No. 8 seeded San Diego State. A well-timed 9-0 run from the Bluejays forced overtime and passed up the Aztecs 72-69 at the final bell.

Both Kansas and Creighton each finished with five players dipping into double-digits in the first round, but the Bluejays finished ice cold from the three-point line (2-14). Behind the arc shooting fueled the KU torch against Texas Southern in the second half, with junior Christian Braun leading the Jayhawks’ from the perimeter (4-5).

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the KU offense on Thursday night. Braun said there were some jitters out of the gate that tested nerves from the tip.

“I think the first half was great for us,” Braun said. “We played a lot better than we did in the second half. And I think the first four minutes, like Coach said, everyone was a little nervous, playing a little tight. And we loosened up a little bit and started playing really well the last 16:00 of the first half.”

And Kansas’ limits will continue to be tested Saturday afternoon by Creighton freshman Trey Alexander. The Oklahoma City native posted 18 points against San Diego State, shaking the pressure late in the final minute(s) to help lead the Bluejays into the second round.

Alexander and the Bluejays pulled together in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, even after losing sophomore big Ryan Kalkbrenner to a knee injury late in regulation.