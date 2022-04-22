Kalon Gervin talks about accountability in football program

When Kalon Gervin arrived at Kansas he wanted to show leadership. That takes time, but Gervin has earned that reputation early from the individuals in the defensive backfield.

Gervin has the experience after transferring from Michigan State, where he started several games. But he was coming to a new program where he was starting over.

“When you come in these types of situations, you got to build trust with the guys,” Gervin said. “You know what I'm saying? How do you do that? Just going by every day, being consistent. Leading by example first, before you can just come in, you know what I'm saying, and lead.

“So, that was kind of my goal, most importantly. When I first got here, I'm just like, let me make sure I'm doing everything right. We got a lot of young guys too, so it was like, they need somebody that's doing everything right.”

There are still questions about the cornerback spot in the two-deep and overall depth, but Gervin believes they have the players on the roster to be successful.

“We got some play makers, man,” he said. “We got a lot of play makers. We're going to be good. We took a big step this spring. I feel we took a big step.”

One thing Gervin has noticed since arriving at Kansas is the changing culture and how players are held accountable.

“The accountability is huge,” he said. “They make sure everybody's out there, doing their right thing. Which I feel is important. Huge accountability. The culture is definitely shifting. Everybody's good, man. I feel the culture makes sure they hold each player accountable.

“There's no individuals. And all that individual, anything like that, you don't see that on this team. Everything's great though. I love this town. I love Coach Leipold. I love Coach Sleeve. I love all my coaches.”