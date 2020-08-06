JayhawkSlant - Kameron Gray committed to Kansas after virtual visit

Kameron Gray committed to Kansas after virtual visit
Kameron Grays maintained a visit to Kansas would be in the works once the NCAA allowed it. But instead of taking that trip to Lawrence, he did the next best thing.
On Tuesday night, Grays and his mother got to experience everything the Kansas program had to offer during a virtual visit. He spent time visiting with the coaching staff and learning about academics, seeing the campus, and much more.
“My mom was looking for academics,” Grays said. “She was making sure academics were straight at the school. Whatever happens for me, she was happy with. The coaches asked a million questions and we talked about a lot. I felt comfortable.”
The next day Grays was talking with his high school coach and going over what he learned during the virtual visit with the Kansas coaches. Later in the day before practice, his coach asked what he was waiting for.
“I was driving, and my coach asked how it went,” Grays recalled. “I told him my mom liked and everything was good. Later on, I was at his house and he asked said, ‘are you ready to lock it in?’ I told him yes sir, so he said let’s do this.”
The next step was a call to Brent Dearmon and Chevis Jackson.
“I called them and committed, and they got hype,” Grays said. “They were both excited and happy.”
Grays said he was comfortable with Jackson and Dearmon because they are both from Alabama and familiar with where he’s coming from.
“Coach Dearmon is like family,” Grays said. “He's from here and knows my surroundings. He’s an energetic coach and a great coach. I would love to be a part of it.”
“I know coach Jackson played at St. Paul High. He told me I could be the best corner that’s ever come through there if I put my mind to it. He said I already got the size, speed, and all the skills. All I have to do is put everything together.”
Grays is on the commitment list as a cornerback and that’s where the Kansas coaches recruited him. His game film is full of highlights playing wide receiver and doesn’t show him on defense.
“I didn’t make my Hudl film,” Grays said. “I’ve played more cornerback than wide receiver.”
The bottom line is the Jayhawks are adding one of the top cornerbacks in Alabama. He picked up early offers from Auburn, Florida State, Missouri, among others. Most of the analysts were predicting Grays to choose Florida State, but the relationships with the Kansas coaches won out in the end.
“It feels like a big relief,” he said. “I was trying to choose, and I was like, ‘you know what? I think it’s time to pick where my heart is and just go for it.’”