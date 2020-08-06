JayhawkSlant - Kameron Gray committed to Kansas after virtual visit

Kameron Grays maintained a visit to Kansas would be in the works once the NCAA allowed it. But instead of taking that trip to Lawrence, he did the next best thing.

On Tuesday night, Grays and his mother got to experience everything the Kansas program had to offer during a virtual visit. He spent time visiting with the coaching staff and learning about academics, seeing the campus, and much more.

“My mom was looking for academics,” Grays said. “She was making sure academics were straight at the school. Whatever happens for me, she was happy with. The coaches asked a million questions and we talked about a lot. I felt comfortable.”

The next day Grays was talking with his high school coach and going over what he learned during the virtual visit with the Kansas coaches. Later in the day before practice, his coach asked what he was waiting for.

“I was driving, and my coach asked how it went,” Grays recalled. “I told him my mom liked and everything was good. Later on, I was at his house and he asked said, ‘are you ready to lock it in?’ I told him yes sir, so he said let’s do this.”