Kansas’ 18-Game Big 12 Matchups Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 has announced its 18-game men's basketball league opponent matrix for the upcoming 2025-26 schedule. Each school has a home-and-home with three other Conference opponents, and faces the other 12 opponents once, with six at home and six on the road for an 18-game Big 12 schedule.

Kansas will host Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Utah inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. KU will travel to Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. Kansas will have a home-and-home series with Arizona, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

Opponents were selected based on the best balance of the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

Last year's 20-game conference schedule was the largest in Kansas basketball history. As members of the Missouri Valley Conference (1908-28), the number of league games varied, with the most being 18 played in 1920, 1921, 1926, and 1928. As members of the Big Six Conference (1929-47), the league played 10 conference games. The Big Seven (1948-58) played a 12-game league schedule, and the Big Eight (1959-96) a 14-game conference slate. The Big 12 had a 16-game league format from its inception in 1997 until 2011. From 2012 to 2024, there was an 18-game conference schedule before last year's 20-game conference schedule.

To see the complete 2025-26 Big 12 Men's Basketball Opponent Matrix, one can go to www.Big12sports.com.

Kansas Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule (Home games in

ALL CAPS; Times and TV to be announced later)

Oct. 24 (Fri.) – at Louisville (Exhibition)

Oct. 28 (Tue.) – FORT HAYS STATE (EXHIBITION)

Nov. 3 (Mon.) – GREEN BAY

Nov. 7 (Fri.) – at North Carolina

Nov. 11 (Tue.) – TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

Nov. 15 (Sat.) – PRINCETON

Nov. 18 (Tue.) – vs. Duke (Champions Classic, New York City)

Nov. 24-27 (Mon.-Thurs.) – at Players Era (Las Vegas)

Dec. 2 (Tue.) – CONNECTICUT

Dec. 7 (Sun.) – vs. Missouri (Kansas City, Mo.)

Dec. 13 (Sat.) – at NC State

Dec. 16 (Tue.) – TOWSON

Dec. 22 (Mon.) – DAVIDSON

Big 12 Schedule Matrix

Home Only: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Utah

Away Only: Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas

Tech, West Virginia

Both: Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State

March 10-14 (Tues.-Sat.) – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)