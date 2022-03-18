Kansas advances to the round of 32 after dominating Texas Southern, 83-56
Fort Worth, Texas – On a day when three double-digit seeds, No. 12 seed New Mexico over No. 5 seed UCONN, No. 15 seed St. Peter’s over No. 2 seed Kentucky, and No. 12 seed Richmond over No. 5 seed Iowa, advanced to the round of 32, Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, dominated Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed, 83-56 inside Dickies Arena on Thursday night.
Five players, Remy Martin (15), Christian Braun (14), Dajuan Harris (12), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures for Bill Self’s squad, while David McCormack (9), Jalen Coleman-Lands (6), Mitch Lightfoot (3), and Zach Clemence (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.
In advancing to face Creighton, the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas shot 50 percent (34-of-68) from the field, 48 percent (11-of-23) from behind the arc, and 44 percent (4-of-9) from the free-throw line.
The Jayhawks committed 15 turnovers, scored 13 points off of turnovers, won the battle on the glass, 44-32, scored 15 second-chance points, 26 points off the bench, 40 points in the paint, 23 fastbreak points, blocked one shot, finished with eight steals and 20 assists.
Kansas, in leading for 36:43, built its biggest lead of 34, 62-28, with 12:48 left in the game.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things the first half,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Thursday night. “I thought we shared it, we defended, and we rebounded the ball pretty well. And after we got off to kind of calm our nerves down a little bit, we were very efficient in the first half. In the second half, we didn't play near as well. But it was a good team win.
“And certainly, one that I'm glad we got, and especially in this crazy tournament in this crazy day,” he added. “And certainly, looking forward to playing a very, very good Creighton team on Saturday.”
On the opening day of the NCAA Tournament, a day that featured a number of upsets and close games, Kansas guard Christian Braun, who scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, said it felt good to take care of business against Texas Southern and not have to sweat out a close game on the opening night of the tournament.
“Yeah, I think the first half was great for us,” said Braun after the game. “We played a lot better than we did in the second half. And I think the first four minutes, like Coach said, everyone was a little nervous, playing a little tight.
“And we loosened up a little bit and started playing really well the last 16 minutes of the first half,” he added.
On a night when five players scored in double-figures, Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., was the best player on the court for Kansas. In coming off the bench for Self’s squad, Martin, in 21 minutes of action, scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from behind the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Martin, during his time on the court, also dished out four assists, was credited with two steals and didn’t commit a single turnover.
“It felt great,” said Martin. “These guys have been very good to me. Great teammates. I'm just kind of happy to go out there and, you know, try to give it my all and help them out. That's just my goal, my goal is to go in there and help as much as I can. I think I did that today.
“I'm just happy that we got the win and it was a collective effort,” he added.
Martin, when asked about his favorite moment on Thursday, didn’t hesitate when answering.
“No, I -- well, I guess my dunk,” said Martin. “My dunk, right? I mean, I haven't dunked in forever. But, you know, that felt great. But the moment that I wish could have happened was Teahan making the shot off the dribble. This time it was different. But I had a good time out there
The Jayhawks won their 15th-straight first-round game in the NCAA Tournament and its 28-point cushion at halftime was the program’s largest in an NCAA Tournament game since being up 29 on Marquette in the 2003 Final Four.
Kansas, just one win behind Kentucky in the race for the all-time winningest program in college basketball, is just one win away from advancing to Chicago, Ill., site of the Sweet 16/Elite Eight in the Midwest Region.
Kansas was the favorite to cut down the nets in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Last season, the tournament was played in a bubble in Indianapolis. The NCAA Tournament, for what felt like a lifetime, returned to its normal format this season, and it was welcomed with open arms by Self, his staff, and players.
“Yeah, I said this yesterday, I think,” said Self. “I was probably more excited going into this tournament than I have been, at least from my memory, because, you know, the last two that we played in -- I mean, last two, we, obviously, couldn't go in '20, no one could. And last year, it was a bubble, no fans. And we got COVID. So, it wasn't a real deal. So, this was good for us. And, you know, we need to play, obviously, well on Saturday to really enjoy, you know, the tournament.
“Because even though it's great to get in the tournament, you really benefit and get to really enjoy it if you can get to the second weekend,” he added. “You know, everything happens so fast up until this first weekend, that you really can't enjoy it. But then you'll kind of get a chance to enjoy it a little bit more and that will certainly be our goal on Saturday.”
Up Next:
Kansas will face Creighton in the Round of 32 on Saturday at Dickies Arena at 1:40 p.m., CT on CBS. The winner will advance to Sweet 16 in Chicago.