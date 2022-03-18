Kansas advances to the round of 32 after dominating Texas Southern, 83-56

Fort Worth, Texas – On a day when three double-digit seeds, No. 12 seed New Mexico over No. 5 seed UCONN, No. 15 seed St. Peter’s over No. 2 seed Kentucky, and No. 12 seed Richmond over No. 5 seed Iowa, advanced to the round of 32, Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, dominated Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed, 83-56 inside Dickies Arena on Thursday night.

Five players, Remy Martin (15), Christian Braun (14), Dajuan Harris (12), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures for Bill Self’s squad, while David McCormack (9), Jalen Coleman-Lands (6), Mitch Lightfoot (3), and Zach Clemence (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.

In advancing to face Creighton, the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas shot 50 percent (34-of-68) from the field, 48 percent (11-of-23) from behind the arc, and 44 percent (4-of-9) from the free-throw line.

The Jayhawks committed 15 turnovers, scored 13 points off of turnovers, won the battle on the glass, 44-32, scored 15 second-chance points, 26 points off the bench, 40 points in the paint, 23 fastbreak points, blocked one shot, finished with eight steals and 20 assists.

Kansas, in leading for 36:43, built its biggest lead of 34, 62-28, with 12:48 left in the game.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things the first half,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Thursday night. “I thought we shared it, we defended, and we rebounded the ball pretty well. And after we got off to kind of calm our nerves down a little bit, we were very efficient in the first half. In the second half, we didn't play near as well. But it was a good team win.

“And certainly, one that I'm glad we got, and especially in this crazy tournament in this crazy day,” he added. “And certainly, looking forward to playing a very, very good Creighton team on Saturday.”

On the opening day of the NCAA Tournament, a day that featured a number of upsets and close games, Kansas guard Christian Braun, who scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, said it felt good to take care of business against Texas Southern and not have to sweat out a close game on the opening night of the tournament.

“Yeah, I think the first half was great for us,” said Braun after the game. “We played a lot better than we did in the second half. And I think the first four minutes, like Coach said, everyone was a little nervous, playing a little tight.

“And we loosened up a little bit and started playing really well the last 16 minutes of the first half,” he added.



