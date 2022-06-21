Kansas, Alabama, Texas figure into Chris Johnson's visit plans

There are few players in the country with more aggressive summer visit plans than Chris Johnson. The four-star guard, who will play next season at Florida’s Montverde Academy, has grand plans to tour more than a handful of campuses in the coming two months as he attempts to narrow his list of college options.

Rivals.com recently caught up with Johnson to discuss his schedule and the schools in the mix to land his commitment.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

"I don’t have set dates, but I have some stuff coming up. In the next two months before I go to Montverde, I’m supposed to be going to Kansas, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and UConn."

ON HIS BUSY TRAVEL SCHEDULE

"I don’t know if I'll be able to get to them all before the end of July, but we are talking about them and they are going to come regardless. Hopefully all this summer."

ON HIS A KANSAS VISIT

"I’m definitely going to make that one. They love my game and they’ve been on me since … pretty much a year and a half. I love that coaching staff and I love the coaching staff."

ON WHICH COACH AT KU RECRUITS HIM

"Coach Case. He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He’s cool, but he lets you know the real. He doesn't sugarcoat things. I like him."

ON TEXAS

"They love me. They are just trying to get me on campus as soon as possible."

ON HOW HE FITS AT TEXAS

"I feel like I’d fit in great, but I feel that way about every school. I feel like I can fit any system."

ON ALABAMA

"Really, I like how they play. I love that they play fast, especially how they played with JD Davison last year."

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

"I don't even know right now. I’m just trying to get on all these campuses and see how everything is before I start thinking about that."