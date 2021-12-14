Kansas and Indiana to meet in home-and-home series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two of the winningest programs in college basketball history, Kansas and Indiana, have announced a home-and-home series starting next season. The Jayhawks will host the Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will return the trip the following season to Bloomington, Indiana for the first time since 1994 and face the Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two blue-bloods going after it will certainly be a game that has national interest.”

Kansas has amassed 2,331 all-time victories, which ranks second among NCAA Division I schools. Indiana ranks 10th with 1,877 all-time wins. Kansas and Indiana have accounted for 10 national championships with both owning five. Indiana won two of its NCAA titles by defeating Kansas in the 1940 and 1953 title games with both matchups occurring in historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jayhawks have won six of the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 29, 1981. IU won the first six meetings from 1940 to 1974. In the last matchup in 2016, Indiana defeated Kansas 103-99 in overtime in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu.

Kansas-Indiana Series

Indiana leads, 8-6

03/30/1940 Kansas City, Mo.* L 42-60

03/18/1953 Kansas City, Mo.* L 68-69

12/06/1971 Bloomington, Ind. L 56-59

12/05/1972 Lawrence L 55-72

12/05/1973 Bloomington, Ind. L 59-72

12/04/1974 Lawrence L 70-74

12/29/1981 New York, N.Y.^ W 71-61

03/21/1991 Charlotte, N.C.$ W 83-65

12/05/1992 Indianapolis, Ind. W 74-69

03/27/1993 St. Louis& W 83-77

12/22/1993 Lawrence W 86-83 (OT)

12/17/1994 Bloomington, Ind. L 61-80

12/16/1995 Kansas City, Mo. W 91-83

11/11/2016 Honolulu, Hawaii+ L 99-103 (OT)

*NCAA Finals

^ECAC Holiday Festival

$NCAA Southeast Regional

&NCAA Midwest Regional

+State Farm Armed Forces Classic