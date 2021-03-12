Kansas and Texas to battle for a spot in the finals of Big 12 Championship
For the third time this season, No. 11 Kansas (20-8; 12-6) and No. 13 Texas will meet on the hardwood. However, the stakes are much higher this time around for Bill Self’s squad. Having been swept ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news