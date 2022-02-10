Kansas and the 2022 Top 150

Status: SIGNED Previous Ranking: 23 New Ranking: 22 Position Ranking: 9 QUOTABLE: "MJ is a big-time scorer. He’s got good height, has a very strong, mature body and is very explosive. He can flat out score the ball and would be your prototypical two or three guard. I believe MJ has a chance to be a top scorer for us early in his career. I’m not saying he is Mitch Richmond, but he reminds me of a very young Mitch Richmond." -- Bill Self on KU Signee M.J. Rice.

Status: SIGNED Previous Ranking: 37 New Ranking: 24 Position Ranking: 10 QUOTABLE: "Gradey is a terrific prospect. He has skill, athleticism, size and I believe he can be an outstanding collegiate player here early in his career. He’s one of the best prospects to come out of our state since I’ve been at Kansas. I anticipate him making an immediate impact and playing a huge role his freshman year." -- Bill Self on KU signee Gradey Dick.

Status: SIGNED Previous Ranking: 29 New Ranking: 30 Position Ranking: 5 QUOTABLE: "Ernest is big, long, athletic and he’s coming into himself as a basketball player. I would consider him one of the best true big men in the country with a chance to move up on that list as he gets more and more comfortable with the game. He will be an impact player for us considering what we will be losing. In time he can become a presence on both ends much like some of the best big guys that we have had here at Kansas." -- Bill Self on KU signee Earnest Udeh, Jr.