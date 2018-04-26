Jayhawk fans can enjoy one last farewell to the KU seniors from the 2018 Final Four team - and autographs!

The annual Kansas Barnstormer Game, presented by 810 Varsity, will be held Saturday, April 28 at Lansing High School.

The three seniors from KU's 31-8 and Final Four team - Devonte Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Clay Young - will play along with others at Young's alma mater, Lansing High. An autograph session will precede the game, which tips at 7:30 pm.

"This will be a great event for Kansas fans, as well as the Lansing community and Leavenworth County," said 810 Varsity's Chad Rader, also a Kansas grad and Lansing alum. "The night will be a fun event and chance for KU fans to see Jayhawk legends up close."

The "barnstormer" games traditionally follow KU or K-State's basketball seasons and are played at 1-2 locations between the end of the college basketball season and the NBA Draft.

The team of Jayhawks and other area college seniors will face the 810 Varsity All-Stars, comprised of area high school seniors, including KU preferred walk-on Garrett Luinstra of Free State, and Cooper Kaifes of Mill Valley, heading to Loyola (Chicago). Most were all-state selections, or appearing in the GKCBCA All-Star Game.

"It should be a fun, run-and-gun game - maybe we'll have a 10-second shot clock," quipped Rader. "If a team doesn't break 100, I'll be stunned."

Young was a four-year starter at Lansing, helping lead the Lions to the Kansas Class 5A title game in 2013. After playing at KCKCC, Young then was an invited walk-on at Kansas, and played over the last three years.

Graham was a finalist for many national Player of the Year awards this past year after averaging 17.3 ppg and 7.2 assists, and earning Big 12 Player of the Year. Both he and Mykhailiuk starred for four years at Kansas, helping the Jayhawks to three Elite Eight appearances, four league titles and the 2018 Final Four.



