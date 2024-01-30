The Jayhawks were without Hunter Dickinson's co-star in Kevin McCullar when they took on Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks collectively stepped up in his absence, as all five starters scored in double figures with Dickinson's 16 point, 11 rebound double-double leading the way toward an 83-54 victory.

With McCullar's absent, Dajuan Harris was aggressive early, making a three and attacking the cup for five of the first 10 Kansas points as it was 10-6 at the first media timeout.

For the Cowboys, Brandon Garrison was the one to get things going offensively, scoring the first seven points for them. John-Michael Wright made a three to bring the score to 12-10. Former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson suffered an injury and did not return to the game for Oklahoma State after being subbed out after just four and a half minutes.

However, the Jayhawks scored the next six points by way of Dickinson, KJ Adams and Harris to force Oklahoma State to call timeout with 11:48 to go in the first half and trailing 18-10.

The Cowboys got it back within six to make it 21-15, but the Jayhawks exploded for a 12-0 run shortly after. It started with a three from Elmarko Jackson, his second of the game in his return to the starting lineup. Then Adams and Dickinson scored a bucket each before Nicolas Timberlake was wide open in the corner for a transition three to send Allen Fieldhouse into a frenzy.

Dickinson to cap off the run and once again to move into the final media timeout of the half with Kansas leading 35-21.

The Jayhawks continued to pour it on through the end of the first half as they got a three and a layup from Furphy and a jumper from Adams that put them up by 21. A three fro Wright brought the score at halftime to 44-26 as the Jayhawks finished the half shooting over 64% from the floor.

The second half started off with a scare to Jayhawks fans as Dickinson went down and was holding his back. He scored shortly after, but then was subbed out. He came back in after the under-16 timeout however

With Parker Braun on the floor, the Jayhawks got back up by 21 with a Harris three to move him into double figures. As Dickinson came back in, he scored his 14th point to make it 59-35 with 12:25 to go.

Johnny Furphy scored inside to move to 11 points on the night with 9:37 to become the last Kansas starter to reach double figures. Shortly after, Harris made a layup to move to 12 points, his highest total of the Big 12 Conference season so far as the score was 66-45 at the under eight break.

The Jayhawks cruised to the finish, allowing for Michael Jankovic to get into the game and bury a three to make it 74-47. Jamari McDowell also got more time with the ball than he normally does and scored six points. The night was capped off by Wilder Evers made a shot to put Kansas up 83-52. Oklahoma State scored one more time to bring the game to a final score of 83-54 and move Kansas to 5-3 in Big 12 play.



