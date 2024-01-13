The Jayhawks suffered a brutal defeat to UCF on Wednesday, but responded in a big way by comfortably beating No. 9 Oklahoma 78-66. Both Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar scored 24 and 21 respectively to lead the way for the Jayhawks that turned the ball over just twice on the night.

The freshman from Australia, Johnny Furphy, scored two points in the first 4:24 of the game. However, the points do not measure the impact he had on his first game as a starter in Allen Fieldhouse. He had two offensive rebounds, a couple of defensive stops and a hustle play in which he ran the length of the floor to force Oklahoma to bat a ball out of bounds. The play made head coach Bill Self raise his fists above his head in excitement as it was 12-4 at the first media timeout.

On the scoring front, it was KJ Adams who made his presence known in the early stages of the game, scoring nine of the first 17 points of the game for Kansas. He got it done with three free throws, one after an and-one, a floater and a 15-foot jumper.

For Oklahoma, Sam Godwin scored six of the first 12 as the Jayhawks held onto a 19-12 lead at the under-12 timeout.

Oklahoma brought the game closer with some efficient offense as Javian McCollum moved his total up to eight points. The Sooners took a 27-26 lead with nine field goals, while only two of them were assisted.

The two teams went back-and-forth with the lead for awhile, and KJ Adams continued to roll. He scored his 15th point after Dajuan Harris missed a layup where there were three Sooners casually grabbing the rebound. Adams got it, fought through the defenders and scored the basket to put the Jayhawks up 32-31 with 2:43 to go.

The Jayhawks' leading scorers on the season, McCullar and Dickinson, both scored well to end the half as Dickinson went up to 10 points and McCullar up to six as they took a 38-37 lead into halftime.

The Jayhawks came out swinging after Oklahoma took a 42-40 lead to open the second half, scoring the next six points. First, McCullar scored on a backdoor cut to tie it up, followed by two transition dunks assisted by McCullar. Furphy ran out and got the first one, then McCullar went around the back with his dribble to pick up a loose ball and dished it to Dickinson to slam it home.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser called a timeout to calm down the Allen Fieldhouse crowd who was as excited as they had been since Furphy's energizing start.

The Sooners responded well out of the timeout, bringing the game back to just a two point game at 48-46 at the first media timeout of the half.

However, it was the Jayhawks who stretched their lead. They made two threes in the stretch, one from McCullar and one from Furphy. Harris was the only one to have made one up to that point. The run but Kansas up 61-51.

On the defensive end for Kansas, Dickinson was up to five blocks on the night, matching his career high and exceeding his season high.

Keeping Oklahoma in the game was Luke Northweather, who buried two threes for his first six points of the game. Another three from Milos Uzan put the Sooners within seven at 65-58, but McCullar scored through a foul to move the lead back to 10.

McCullar continued to make his way to the charity stripe, making one more to move to 10-for-11 from there. The free throws also put him up to 20 points with 7:16 to go.

Shortly after, Dickinson moved up to 20 with over five minutes to go and Kansas leading 72-58. Harris then made a floater to cap off a 9-0 run and bring the game to the under four timeout.

The Jayhawks coasted to the finish line, winning the game without much pressure from to Sooners and improving to 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play.












