“I think we’re all on the same page of, ‘it’s not just something that’s a title, but it’s something that means a lot to us.’” Burt said. “There’s a lot expected of us in that position and we’re trying to work as corp of four to do what we can to push this team.”

Burt, a super-senior defensive lineman, had conversations with the other three captains after hearing the news and says it’s an opportunity to carry the right momentum and leadership from practice onto the field starting in Week 1.

The two representatives of the defense, Burt and Miller earned captainship over prominent safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold named four team captains, voted by the team – Jalon Daniels, Sam Burt, Mike Novitsky and Rich Miller – on Monday ahead of Friday’s home opener vs. Tennessee Tech.

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland referred to Burt as the “father figure of the team” at Tuesday’s game week presser. Enrolling back in 2017, the change Burt has watched Kansas grapple with a rebuild through now three coaching staffs, but it was his conversations both at home and with Leipold that steered him back.

“There were plenty of times where they told me I could redshirt,” Burt said.

“And for me to be like, ‘You know, I’m married and that was my fifth year last year and it just isn’t worth it for me to come back,’ but the day after talking to my wife, Coach Gildersleeve and Coach Leipold, I felt like God wanted me to come back. I have a strong faith and I believe that God led me back here for another season for a reason.”

Knowing your role is something Miller, a starting linebacker, can relate to. The Buffalo transfer and Detroit native arrived at Kansas last season and became an instant contributor, logging 79 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

When asked about what his captainship means to him, Miller said it’s the very definition of why he came to Lawrence in the first place – to lead.

“That’s what I was brought here to do,” Miller said. “I was brought here to lead; I was brought here to put my best foot forward and just teach everyone. I feel like it means a lot in the aspect that my teammates chose it. The coaches didn’t choose it, it’s your team, the people that you go to war with.”

The Week 1 kickoff against Tennessee Tech sits right over the hill now, and for Miller, there can’t be any punches pulled on Friday night.

“I’m looking for everybody sprinting to the ball, playing like their hairs on fire,” Miller said.