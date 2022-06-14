Kansas checked everything on Keaton Kubecka's list

Keaton Kubecka just announced his commitment to the University of Kansas, which would give the Jayhawks one of the best wide receiver classes in recent years.

Kubecka took his official visit this weekend to Lawrence and was sold on the program. It was the second time he has been to KU and his official visit was all he needed to see.

He arrived home on Sunday and wanted to go over everything with his family.

“Right when I got back, I sat down with my mom, because she wasn't able to go,” Kubecka said. “She knew I was going to commit, but she didn't want me to do it without her because she wasn't there. So, I told the coach and staff, ‘Let me just get home and talk.’ We got home, and the second I got home, we were like, ‘All right. Let's call them.’”

Kubecka reached out to the Kansas coaches to give them the good news shortly after he arrived back home. He talked with Lance Leipold, Terrence Samuel, and Andy Kotelnicki.

“They loved it and they were excited,” he said. “They're one of the best coaching staffs. They've been with me since the very beginning. They were my very first offer, so it really shows me that they stuck with me the whole time.

“I felt like I was needed there, and they were super stoked about it. Coach K got all excited. He's one of my favorite coaches. Coach Samuel and Coach Leipold were excited.”