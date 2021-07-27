Kansas City TE Quinton Conley will camp at KU

“I started talking to him recently, but I know he wanted me to get up to camp,” Conley said. “He had seen some of my stuff that I put out on Twitter. He just really wanted to get me out to camp and get to see the new coaching staff and everything.”

Conley will use the open week to see more schools and that includes a visit to Kansas on Wednesday.

When it comes to the tight end prospects in Kansas City, Quinton Conley ’s name gets a lot of mentions. The Pembroke Hill recruit saw a lot of recruiting action early and has been on several visits.

It will be Conley’s first visit to Kansas, and he wants to show the coaches what he can do. At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds one of his strengths is winning the jump ball in the end zone.

“I’m definitely looking forward to meeting the coaches first of all,” he said. “And then just showing my versatility on the outside, being able to show off my speed, and just catching 50/50 balls and staying consistent. I think those are some of the things that I can show.”

Conley has followed the Jayhawks on social media and knew they hired Lance Leipold as their head coach. He was familiar with some of the previous staff.

“I've seen some of the stuff they put out on Twitter,” he said. “I saw that they had re-offered some guys and I saw that they were hosting a few visits earlier. I just know that obviously they wanted me to get up to camp and then re-evaluate from there. I’ve seen the guys that they've kept on staff, their coaches, and just filling out their coaching staff overall.”

When you watch Conley’s film he stands out more than catching passes. He is an interesting prospect playing in the middle of the field on defense and makes a lot of plays. But he said college coaches are looking at him for offense.

“At Pembroke we all have to play both sides,” Conly said. “I love playing defense as much as I do offense. But most places are recruiting me on offense, but I also like defense.”

Conley has already taken an official visit to Kentucky and unofficial trips to Notre Dame and Purdue. He also plans to visit Indiana.

“I think it's a little bit harder now with not as many spots available with the extra seniors,” he said. “I'm just trying to get myself out there and trying to get myself in front of coaches. It's been fun, but it's been a long process.”