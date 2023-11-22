Hunter Dickinson's 17 points and 20 rebounds led the way for Kansas as they responded to the loss to Marquette in the semi finals of the Maui Invitational with a 69-60 in the third place game over Tennessee.

The Jayhawks scored the first points of the game in an instant, as Hunter Dickinson swatted the opening tipoff past everyone, where KJ Adams was able to catch it in stride and score. Adams scored twice to help the Jayhawks get out to an 8-4 lead, but picked up two quick fouls.

Tennessee took the lead at 9-8, but Johnny Furphy made a long two to reclaim the lead. After Tennessee went on an 8-0 run to go up 19-14, Furphy made a three to bring it back within two.

Kevin McCullar was called for a travel as the Jayhawks went down five, and head coach Bill Self thought that the Tennessee defender fouled McCullar to cause the travel, and was given a technical foul from his protest. Tennessee made both free throws and got the ball back.

The Jayhawks got the crucial stop, and went on a 15-4 run to take a 32-28 lead. It all started with Jamari McDowell making a three from the corner when the Tennessee defense collapsed on Dickinson as McCullar was trying to get it into him from the top of the key. McCullar made the right play, finding McDowell in the corner to stop Tennessee run, and begin the Kansas run.

Dickinson was not only a decoy, as his three moved Kansas' lead to four, moving his total up to 10 points. Harris made the last field goal of the half for Kansas with 2:14 to go. Tennessee finished the half on a 7-1 run to tie things up at 35.

The Volunteers made all six of their attempts from the free throw line in the first half. Kansas also made six free throws, but they had 11 attempts, leaving five points on the floor.

The second half started strongly for the Jayhawks on the offensive end as both Adams and Dickinson scored through fouls. However, Tennessee was matching each Kansas basket the Jayhawks. By the under-12 media timeout the score was tied at 49.

Kansas got up 57-51, as Dickinson scored twice, followed by McCullar doing the same.

Adams was crucial for extending the lead, as Tennessee was keeping it within six. However, Adams made a floater off of a short roll to the basket, then received a long pass from Harris and scored through contact to put Kansas up 65-55. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes called a timeout with 4:12 remaining after Adams' dominant sequence.

Until 1:27 remaining, there was not a field goal made. Dickinson had made a free throw as Kansas was up 11. It was not until the 1:27 mark that Santiago Vescovi made a three to bring the Volunteers within eight.

Self went with McDowell to finish the game alongside the four player core that Kansas has in Harris, Adams, Dickinson and McCullar. He made the front end of a one-and-one to help build a cushion.

Elmarko Jackson was also subbed in late for Dickinson when Self wanted more quickness during the late game defensive situations. He got a rebound and made two free throws to make it 69-60.

Those free throws turned out to be the last points of the game, as Kansas responded well to the loss to Marquette the night before.