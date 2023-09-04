“It was awesome,” Rutledge said. “It was a lot of fun. Had some talks, got to learn some more about the program and where it's headed.”

His last visit to Lawrence was at the end of July before the dead period started.

He took an unofficial visit to Kansas last season to watch the Texas game. He also attended a junior day event last winter. This summer he camped at KU and had the opportunity to work out with Scott Fuchs.

Rutledge suffered a stress fracture in his back midway through his junior year and missed the remainder of the season.

Garret Rutledge has played two games of his senior season at Lewis Central High School. Through those first couple games, Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is keeping a close watch on his film.

There have been several visits to campus but his most recent one gave him a chance to see more of what the school has to offer.

“They took us on an in-depth campus tour, and I had never been on one in Lawrence before, so that was really cool,” he said. “They went more in-depth on the academics on this visit than they have in past visits. Then just the meetings with Coach Fuchs and Coach Leipold were really awesome and in-depth more so than past visits.”

Rutledge was one of the camp standouts over the summer. He said his injury is healed and is ready to show what he can do during his senior season. And Fuchs will be watching closely.

“The visit went well,” he said. “Coach Fuchs told my parents and I his philosophy, and then they also talked to us about just wanting to see a few games of my senior season before we go any further in the recruiting process. It was as awesome visit.”

He worked hard to get back into playing shape and is looking forward to the rest of his senior season.

“I don't think I could be more excited for the season and with my teammates,” he said.

He is hearing from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Missouri. Rutledge said he plans to take visits this fall and attend college games.