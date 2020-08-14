JayhawkSlant - Kansas coaches make pitch to James Wright

“The next night they called me back then they told me the defensive coordinator (D.J. Eliot) and Coach Miles loved my film and they offered. They just came out and pulled the trigger. I’m not going to lie it surprised me.”

“Coach Wilson hit me up and told me to call him,” Wright said. “I called him on FaceTime then him and Coach Jackson told me they were going to show my film to defensive coordinator. And then to Coach Miles.

The three-star defensive back from South Carolina was on the phone with the Kansas shortly after.

James Wright had communication with the Kansas staff in the early stages of his recruiting. Then out of the blue, he found out the coaches liked his film and wanted to offer.

Darrian Wilson, an assistant on the Kansas staff, and is from the same hometown as Wright. After talking with Wilson and Jackson, his next step was an in-depth Zoom visit with safeties coach Jordan Peterson.

“We watched film and he was showing me where I would fit in their defense,” he said. “We went over some base coverages and stuff that they run. He gave me a tour of the stadium, the locker room, and the athletic facility. He was just telling me how much I'm needed and wanted at Kansas, and I am a big priority for them.”

On Wednesday Wright had another Zoom call, this time it was more of a virtual tour with several coaches.

“Everything was great, they had power points and a lot of detail,” Wright said. “They treated me like family and gave me all the details, tips, and tools to be successful with their program.”

Wright is currently committed to East Carolina. Kansas is his first Power Five and wanted to hear what the coaches had to say about their program.

“It's big-time program and big-time football,” he said of Kansas. “I'm trying to see how I can fit. I’m learning a lot about Kansas and it is exciting. With the Coronavirus it stopped everything, and I couldn’t take any visits. I’m true to East Carolina but it is always good to listen.”