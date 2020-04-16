Kansas coaches making their pitch to Edgar Amaya
The recruiting on offense is off to a fast start for the Kansas 2021 recruiting class. One area they are hoping to build on are the numbers for the offensive line.
Edgar Amaya has been a prospect the staff has been targeting the last couple months and they have made a good impression on the lineman from Alabama.
Luke Meadows the Kansas offensive line and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon have been telling Amaya about the program.
“Their recruiting pitch in the program is ‘Kansas is turning around and we're going to bring in a great class,’” Amaya said. “They want me to be a corner piece of the offense.”
Kansas is entering the second year under Les Miles and last year signed a class with nothing but high school players. They are trying to build it step-by-step and have sold that idea to Amaya.
“They want leaders and they want people that are going to come in and change Kansas football,” he said. “They need the recruits to make it what it needs to be. Make it a top program in the nation. That's what the pitch is to me. They have been telling me everything that I will get there. This is big time football and great coaching.”
Amaya is getting interest from several schools. The 6-foot-3, 300 pound lineman said he has grown close to Dearmon and Meadows.
“I love that coaching staff,” he said. “We've gotten really close. They're always keeping in touch with me. Coach Meadows and Coach Dearmon are great coaches. We click on all levels.”
After evaluating his film, the coaches responded with a quick offer.
“They told me they like how physical I am,” he said. “Coach Meadows said that is what he looks for in a lineman. Somebody that plays with an edge. They just like my edge. They just like how I finish and my mentality.”
There are a lot of schools recruiting Amaya and he said Kansas, Illinois, Southern Miss, and Tulane are a few that would be at the top of the list. The Covid-19 situation has slowed down the ability to take visits, but Amaya is always talking to his family and coaches about his recruiting.
“I’m talking to everybody about it,” he said. “I don’t know when I will make a decision, but we just know that we want to make a decision before football season starts. We don't want to be dealing with recruiting during football season. We want it just to be all about high school football and enjoying my last season."