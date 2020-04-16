The recruiting on offense is off to a fast start for the Kansas 2021 recruiting class. One area they are hoping to build on are the numbers for the offensive line.

Edgar Amaya has been a prospect the staff has been targeting the last couple months and they have made a good impression on the lineman from Alabama.

Luke Meadows the Kansas offensive line and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon have been telling Amaya about the program.

“Their recruiting pitch in the program is ‘Kansas is turning around and we're going to bring in a great class,’” Amaya said. “They want me to be a corner piece of the offense.”

Kansas is entering the second year under Les Miles and last year signed a class with nothing but high school players. They are trying to build it step-by-step and have sold that idea to Amaya.

“They want leaders and they want people that are going to come in and change Kansas football,” he said. “They need the recruits to make it what it needs to be. Make it a top program in the nation. That's what the pitch is to me. They have been telling me everything that I will get there. This is big time football and great coaching.”