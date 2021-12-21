Kansas/Colorado matchup canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Tuesday night's contest between Kansas and Colorado at the CU Events Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffaloes program. An official statement from the University of Colorado was released just an hour and a half before tipoff.

Kansas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) entered the weekend fresh off a close 80-72 win over Stephen F. Austin in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are scheduled to return home against Harvard on Dec. 29 after the holiday break.

"Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the community," CU Athletic Director Rick George said. "While we're disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision."

The cancellation was mutually agreed upon by both teams with no plans to reschedule the game, according to Kansas Basketball.