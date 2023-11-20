After taking awhile to gain separation, Kansas pulled far away from Chaminade in the second half to win 83-56. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin McCullar recorded his second straight triple-double, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dickinson got the Jayhawks out to a quick start, scoring six of the first 11 points for Kansas. Johnny Furphy made his first career start in place of KJ Adams, who flew on a commercial flight to catch up with the team after he lost his mother late last week. Furphy scored on a dunk, and Adams subbed into the game with 14:14 to go in the first half.

McCullar scored back-to-back baskets to make Kansas' lead 15-7 before Dajuan Harris made a three to stretch it out to double figures.

Chaminade did not go away easily, as they were not intimidated by Kansas, bringing the score to 25-20 as Bill Self called a timeout.

The next play out of the timeout was a set to get the ball into Dickinson in the post. It worked to perfection, setting up Dickinson to score six of the next eight Kansas points.He scored 15 points and made seven of his eight field goal attempts in the first half.

The Jayhawks extended their lead before halftime, making it 39-27 at the half.