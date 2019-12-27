Brent Dearmon started working ahead on the 2021 class a long time ago. One of the quarterbacks on his radar is Kaden McMullen.

McMullen, from Living Word Christian Academy (MO), put up big numbers as a junior and already attracted the attention of Dearmon.

“We're really building a relationship and we just talked about how school is going and when I'm going to come visit,” McMullen said. “We set up times for when we're going to call every week.”

McMullen learned more about the Kansas program when he took a visit for the Baylor game.

“It was amazing and the culture they're building there is different than anything I've been around before,” he said. “It was really something special being around them. They were telling me stuff I need to work on and being honest with me. It was eye opening and humbling.”