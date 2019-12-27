Kansas, Dearmon keeping close tabs on Kaden McMullen
Brent Dearmon started working ahead on the 2021 class a long time ago. One of the quarterbacks on his radar is Kaden McMullen.
McMullen, from Living Word Christian Academy (MO), put up big numbers as a junior and already attracted the attention of Dearmon.
“We're really building a relationship and we just talked about how school is going and when I'm going to come visit,” McMullen said. “We set up times for when we're going to call every week.”
McMullen learned more about the Kansas program when he took a visit for the Baylor game.
“It was amazing and the culture they're building there is different than anything I've been around before,” he said. “It was really something special being around them. They were telling me stuff I need to work on and being honest with me. It was eye opening and humbling.”
This season McMullen threw for 2578 yards and 20 touchdowns, and also rushed for 350 yards. Dearmon likes his ability to throw and run.
“He said he likes the way I move around in the pocket and the way I'm able to extend plays and make plays,” McMullen said.
The Jayhawks completed their first year under Les Miles and Dearmon took over the offense during the first bye week. McMullen said the staff is in the process of changing the culture.
“They're trying to change the culture around,” he said. “Over the past few years, it just hasn't been the same as before. He's (Miles) is just trying to rebuild the culture and make it to what it used to be.”
Several schools have shown interest in McMullen with the latest coming from Northern Illinois, Kansas State, and Oregon. There are also others in the mix as well.
McMullen said he will attend the Kansas junior day in late January.
“I know this sounds like a cliché, but I want to walk in somewhere that feels like home,” he said. “I want a place I can be myself but have fun and take football serious.”