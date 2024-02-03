Kansas defeated Houston 78-65 behind Hunter Dickinson's 20 point, eight rebound performance. It was the first time in a full capacity Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era that Kansas was an underdog entering the game.

The Jayhawks came out and made seven of their first eight shots to take a 16-8 lead into the first media timeout. The only shot that they missed, Dickinson was there to follow his own miss and put it in. He scored six of those first 16 points. Along with Kevin McCullar and Dajuan Harris making a three each, Johnny Furphy and KJ Adams scored a deuce each to put all five starters into the scoring column just five minutes into the game.

The Jayhawks used the crowd energy that they built up to expand on their lead. After a possession of efficient ball movement, Adams was free for a slam dunk that sent Allen Fieldhouse into a frenzy, forcing Kelvin Sampson to blow his first timeout with 11:31 remaining in the half trailing 23-11.

Both teams were playing evenly for a bit, but KJ Adams had a nice finish inside that preceded Kevin McCullar jumping the passing lane and getting an easy dunk as a result to put Kansas up 30-15.

The Cougars went on a 6-0 run with two threes after another timeout, but Johnny Furphy went on his own personal 7-0 run. Kansas was back up by 15 with 2:52 to go in the half.

The lead remained the same at the two teams went to the locker room. The half was completed with Kansas shooting a whopping 68% from the floor. Houston shot just 31% on the other side.

Rebounding was a big concern for Kansas coming into the game as the Cougars were No.7 in the country in offensive rebounds per game coming into Saturday. The Jayhawks were on top of it through the first 20 minutes however, limiting them to just four.

The second half started with McCullar making two shots and moving the Kansas lead to 19 points. However, LJ Cryer made a three to keep the Cougars in striking distance, going into the first media timeout of the half down 15 after a four minute spurt that Kansas had chances to move the lead to 20.

The Jayhawks did move the lead to 20 with 12:23 to go as Dickinson moved his total to 16 with a basket. The score inside came after Elmarko Jackson threw a lob for Adams to throw down. At the under 12 timeout, it was Kansas in front 58-38.

The Cougars went on a 10-2 run that forced Bill Self to call timeout with 9:07 remaining. Houston made two threes on back-to-back possessions that came from Jackson turnovers.

The Jayhawks scored the only two points until the next media timeout by way of a Harris floater to take a 62-48 lead.

Cryer continued to pour it on for Houston, as he entered a mode where he could not miss no matter where he shot from. The Cougars within 10 at 68-58, but the Jayhawks scored a crucial four points to take a 72-58 lead into the last media timeout.

The Jayhawks scored some crucial baskets down the stretch and never allowed Houston to bring it within single digits, and they closed out the big victory.