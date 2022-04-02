Kansas defeats Villanova, 81-65 to advance to National Championship game

New Orleans – Kansas (33-6), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is headed back to the National Championship game. The Jayhawks advanced to the title game by defeating Villanova, 81-65 inside the Caesars Superdome, on Saturday night.

“I think that we came out ready to play,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “And it was kind of a little bit of a reversal -- not near to the extent -- but a reversal of '18 in that we really couldn't do much wrong there early and we caught a few breaks and built a lead.

“And you knew Villanova would make a run, and we just kind of held on and responded,” he added. “But I thought we played great. I thought we were disciplined defensively. I thought we stayed down on shot fakes, basically, for 40 minutes. And with the exception of defending the arc, I thought that we just played terrific.”

On a night when four players, David McCormack (25), Ochai Agbaji (21), Jalen Wilson (11), and Christian Braun (10) scored in double-figures, Kansas raced out to a 10-0 and never looked back.

Agbaji opened up the game with a three-pointer and after a missed three-point attempt by Collin Gillespie, David McCormack converted a layup on the other end to make it 5-0, Kansas.

A turnover by Villanova led to another layup by McCormack and, following another turnover, Agbaji drilled a three-pointer to make it 10-0, Kansas.

Kansas, in the first half, would lead by as many as 19-points and took an 11-point lead, 40-29, into halftime.

Kansas came out firing to open up the second half and led by 16 points with 16:48 left in the game. However, the Wildcats continued to chip away at KU’s lead and, with 6:10 left in the game, pulled to within six points of the Jayhawks, 64-58. On the following trip down the court, Braun misfired on a three, but McCormack pulled down the offensive rebound and scored near the basket.

Kansas, with 2:48 left in the game, saw its lead over Villanova balloon to 16 after Braun drilled a three on a beautiful assist by Wilson. McCormack, with 1:10 left on the game, put the finishing touches on the game with a dunk that left the backboard shaking and all Kansas fans dreaming of a National Championship on Monday night.

McCormack, on Saturday night, was the best player on the court. In 29 minutes of action, he scored 25 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and was credited with one steal.

Offensively, McCormack shot 10-of-12 from the field and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Minutes after the game, McCormack talked about his performance against Villanova.

“Definitely, just talking with Coach, he wanted us to have an inside presence, and usually if you can play inside/out it opens up more shots, more driving lanes, a lot of cuts,” said McCormack when asked if the plan was to get him involved early in the game. “And I think starting off early on it opened the rest of the floor off and we played off of that and made it easy.”



