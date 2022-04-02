Kansas defeats Villanova, 81-65 to advance to National Championship game
New Orleans – Kansas (33-6), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is headed back to the National Championship game. The Jayhawks advanced to the title game by defeating Villanova, 81-65 inside the Caesars Superdome, on Saturday night.
“I think that we came out ready to play,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “And it was kind of a little bit of a reversal -- not near to the extent -- but a reversal of '18 in that we really couldn't do much wrong there early and we caught a few breaks and built a lead.
“And you knew Villanova would make a run, and we just kind of held on and responded,” he added. “But I thought we played great. I thought we were disciplined defensively. I thought we stayed down on shot fakes, basically, for 40 minutes. And with the exception of defending the arc, I thought that we just played terrific.”
On a night when four players, David McCormack (25), Ochai Agbaji (21), Jalen Wilson (11), and Christian Braun (10) scored in double-figures, Kansas raced out to a 10-0 and never looked back.
Agbaji opened up the game with a three-pointer and after a missed three-point attempt by Collin Gillespie, David McCormack converted a layup on the other end to make it 5-0, Kansas.
A turnover by Villanova led to another layup by McCormack and, following another turnover, Agbaji drilled a three-pointer to make it 10-0, Kansas.
Kansas, in the first half, would lead by as many as 19-points and took an 11-point lead, 40-29, into halftime.
Kansas came out firing to open up the second half and led by 16 points with 16:48 left in the game. However, the Wildcats continued to chip away at KU’s lead and, with 6:10 left in the game, pulled to within six points of the Jayhawks, 64-58. On the following trip down the court, Braun misfired on a three, but McCormack pulled down the offensive rebound and scored near the basket.
Kansas, with 2:48 left in the game, saw its lead over Villanova balloon to 16 after Braun drilled a three on a beautiful assist by Wilson. McCormack, with 1:10 left on the game, put the finishing touches on the game with a dunk that left the backboard shaking and all Kansas fans dreaming of a National Championship on Monday night.
McCormack, on Saturday night, was the best player on the court. In 29 minutes of action, he scored 25 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and was credited with one steal.
Offensively, McCormack shot 10-of-12 from the field and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Minutes after the game, McCormack talked about his performance against Villanova.
“Definitely, just talking with Coach, he wanted us to have an inside presence, and usually if you can play inside/out it opens up more shots, more driving lanes, a lot of cuts,” said McCormack when asked if the plan was to get him involved early in the game. “And I think starting off early on it opened the rest of the floor off and we played off of that and made it easy.”
For McCormack, his performance certainly opened up other scoring opportunities for his teammates on Saturday night. Agbaji tallied 21 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes of action.
Against Villanova, Agbaji shot 6-of-8 from the field, 6-of-7 from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Wilson added 11 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, while Braun chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
Despite what many consider to be an up-and-down season, Self made it clear that McCormack was his guy all year long.
“I don't look at it that way at all, sticking with him,” said Self. “He was our guy from the jump. And I think so much of a performance maybe has to do with things that the media and the public doesn't know about, and primarily health. And see how much this guy sacrificed just to be out there every day.
“He may to two to three hours of treatment every day just to be out there,” he added. “There was never a question who our guy was. I think he knew that, too, no matter how frustrated at times I could get. But he's our guy. And I've said all along he's the one guy on our team that can get 15 and 10 just by being a presence. Tonight, he got 25 and nine. He was fabulous.”
Kansas, in making its 10th National Championship on Saturday night, never trailed in its Final Four matchup against Villanova. After losing to the Wildcats in 2016 and 2018, Self’s squad finally got the best of Villanova at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Villanova made a number of runs at Kansas in the second half, but the Jayhawks had an answer each and every time the Wildcats inched closer. Two of the biggest shots came when Kansas might have needed them the most.
Braun, despite his struggles shooting the ball, had a run where he hit a jumper and then drilled two threes late in the game, one with the shot clock expiring. His jumper increased KU’s lead over Villanova to 10 points with 4:29 left in the game.
With 4:00 left in the game, Braun drilled a three, which put Kansas up by 12 points, and, with 2:48 left on the clock, his three put the Jayhawks up by 16 points, 75-59, with 2:48 remaining in the game.
“It was a late shot clock,” said Braun. “And I had hit one before that, so I had nothing to lose, honestly. Just threw one up there and it went in. I told Juan before that, if he gets the breaks down, I'll hit it.
“It was a big shot,” he added. “These guys told me all game just keep your confidence, keep shooting and they'll fall. And everybody tells me that. Coach always tells me that. So, I was confident in those shots.”
Kansas, without question, needed a big game from Agbaji, and he certainly delivered against Villanova. For the first time in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Agbaji exceeded the 20-point scoring mark.
Agbaji hit some big shots early on against Villanova and got the ball rolling for Kansas on Saturday night. Agbaji, minutes after the game, talked about his performance.
“No, I don't think anything is different or anything's changed,” said Agbaji. “My confidence has still been there. It's just that shots are falling now. I've just kept my confidence and my guys have kept me up, and obviously looked for me on the court, too.
“And just playing unselfish, I think, is just the biggest thing,” he added.
In 2012, Kansas lost to Kentucky in the National Championship game in New Orleans. In 2018, Self’s squad lost to Villanova in the Final Four and, in 2020, the Jayhawks were the team to beat before COVID-19 shut down the NCAA Tournament.
A decade after losing in the National Championship game, Self is on the verge of winning his second National Championship at Kansas.
“I think it does have added value to me and the players because there's no guarantees in this tournament,” said Self.” A lot of times the favorites don't win, obviously. But in '20 we had a team that was equipped to make a run. We were so good defensively. And we had enough scoring. I thought that was probably as prepared a team to do well in the tournament as any we've had.
“And I think that even though we haven't really talked about it like this, but these guys really haven't tasted what the NCAA Tournament is all about, even though we had a great team in '20,” he added. “So, I think there's been added value put on this one because of what we missed out on in '20.”