Guessing the opposing starting quarterback is becoming a routine challenge for Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland. The twist this week is No. 18 Oklahoma State’s lingering 48-0 shutout at Kansas State.

Sanders, who’s the Big 12 leader in total offense (315), exited last week’s matchup at Kansas State late after he appeared to re-agitate his right shoulder. Backup Gunnar Gundy completed just two passes for 16 yards last week in Manhattan during the final 10 minutes.

In any event, the Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will roll with either, Sanders or Gundy, on Saturday in Lawrence. Borland feels both QBs can lead the OSU offense effectively.

“I'm assuming they're pretty ingrained into their system, and whoever's quarterbacking is going to run their deal,” Borland said. “We haven't really talked a whole lot about it. I think everybody's aware, but I've just prepared for we're going to get their best and that's how we're preparing.”

Regardless of who Oklahoma State throws out there, Kansas will still be vulnerable on the ground. The Jayhawks' defense allowed a combined 573 yards rushing through its last two showings.

Without junior running back Dominic Richardson last week, the Cowboys turned to Deondre Jackson and Jaden Nixon, who managed just 31 combined yards on the ground against the Wildcats. Richardson, a top 10 rusher in the Big 12, missed the K-State game due to a concussion sustained during the previous week.

Looking to take advantage of a worn-down offense, Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson wants the defense to come in sharp on Saturday.

“I feel like their back’s against the wall right now, but you can't underestimate any opponent,” Dotson said. “You just treat them like any other opponent. You never know what to expect.”