Kansas dominated Manhattan from tipoff to final buzzer as they improved to 2-0. The Jayhawks spread the wealth in the win, as five players scored in double figures and no one scored 20. Elmarko Jackson scored nine points and had 10 assists.

The Jayhawks started out with a bang once again, going up 6-0 to start the game. They stretched their lead to13-4 at the first media timeout. Kevin McCullar had five points and two assists, while KJ Adams had two thunderous dunks.

Hunter Dickinson scored the next six points for Kansas after the timeout, splashing a three, making a free throw and finishing a lob from Dajuan Harris. McCullar added a steal and slam to bring the score to 21-8 at the under-12 timeout of the first half.

Johnny Furphy was the next Jayhawk to make a major impact, as he hit a three from the corner and then hit a pull-up jumper from 15-feet to make his presence known. His lay up to increase his total to seven forced Manhattan to call a timeout with 7:18 to go in the half as they fell behind 33-15.

The Jayhawks were working hard to make sure they limited Manhattan's easy looks as they had six blocks at the 3:40 point in the first half. They finished the first half with nine.

Dajuan Harris was about to go through his first three halves of the season without recording a field goal attempt, but the Jayhawks ran a set for him to back-cut, to which he finished with a reverse lay up. McCullar finished through a foul and made the subsequent free throw for Kansas' last points of the half making the score 44-19 at the break.

The second half started with the Jayhawks dominating inside as McCullar and Dickinson both scored through fouls. Adams got two dunks as he increased his total to 14.

Johnny Furphy got into double figures when he made another corner three with 13:27 to go. The shot increased Kansas' lead to 33 at 62-29. He continued to pour it on as the second half went on, making a three off of the dribble, and putting back a miss.

Jamari McDowell, making his debut after missing the opener with an injury, just missed an and-one opportunity after grabbing his own miss. He made both of his free throws afterwards.

The Jayhawks finished the game with ease, coasting to a 99-61 win before they play Kentucky at the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday.



