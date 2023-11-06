The Jayhawks got off to a fast start against North Carolina Central and never looked back in their opening game of the 2023-2024 season, winning 99-56. Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson led the way with 22 and 21 points respectively.

Dickinson got the Jayhawks off to the hot start, scoring the first seven points of the game. The run made North Carolina Central call a timeout with 18:39 remaining in the first half.

Up next on the offensive end for Kansas was McCullar, who scored or assisted on the next 10 points. He scored the first five by way of a lay up and three-pointer, then assisted Elmarko Jackson, on a lay up and Dickinson on a three.

The three point struggles were evident in both exhibition games for the Jayhawks, but they started the game out strong from deep, going 7-for-9 from deep at the 10:54 mark in the first half, propelling them to a 33-11 lead.

The makes came from McCullar and Nicolas Timberlake getting a pair each, and Dickinson getting three. Dickinson had 15 points when he was subbed out for the first time with 12:18 to go in the first half.

The Jayhawks continued to pour it on as they raced to a 34 point lead with 3:35 left in the first half. Johnny Furphy made scored his first points as a Jayhawk by way of a corner three as McCullar kicked it out to him.

The Jayhawks coasted to a 59-18 lead at the half, dismantling the Eagles in just about every aspect. The Jayhawks shot 78.6% from the floor and held North Carolina Central to just 23.3%. The Jayhawks dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Eagles 22-8.

Dickinson (17), McCullar (15) and Timberlake (10) each finished the first half in double figures.

The second half started off calmer than the first, but the Jayhawks were still off and running as McCullar got up to 20 points with ease. Dickinson also scored as they went up 70-23 at the under 16 timeout.

The Eagles simply could not get it going as the Jayhawks increased the margin to 52 at the under-11 timeout. Furphy made another three-pointer, and KJ Adams, who only scored four points in the first half, increased his total to 10 quickly.

Head coach Bill Self, who only had eight scholarship players suited up with the absence of Jamari McDowell, subbed in Michael Jankovich at the 8:09 mark. He scored his first points by way of a three with 5:03 to go in the game to go up 95-40.



The Jayhawks coasted to the finish, as they failed to reach the century mark, winning 99-56



