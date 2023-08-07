On Monday afternoon, Kansas fell to the Bahamian National Team, 87-81 in Puerto Rico. During their three-game exhibition tour, the Jayhawks finished with a record of 2-1, including a split with the Bahamian National Team.

In the final game of the exhibition tour, Kansas was led by Dajuan Harris, Jr. (23), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (19), Hunter Dickinson (16), and Nicolas Timberlake (13).

For a breakdown of what stood out on Monday afternoon, click here.