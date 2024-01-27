Iowa State came away with the big win over Kansas after shooting 14-of-30 from three-point range. King led the way with 21 points in the 79-75 win, making four threes in the effort.

King scored the first five points of the game as the Cyclones got out to the early lead. The Jayhawks got their own scoring started shortly after, as Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy both scored five early points of their own to put Kansas in front 12-9.

McCullar's free throw to make it 12-9 how the game got restarted after the first media timeout, and there were only two points scored until the next one as Dajuan Harris took the ball to the basket to get into the score book.

The Cyclones scored the next nine points, and were headlined by King and Keshon Gilbert. King had 11 and Gilbert had five to account for all of the Iowa State points to that point. Curtis Jones capped off the 9-0 run for the Cyclones to make it 18-14.

The Jayhawks responded with a 6-0 run of their own, with four of them coming from Harris.

Tamin Lipsey came out of the Iowa State timeout and sunk a wide open three after Kansas was late to rotate. The Jayhawks reclaimed the lead at 22-21 as Parker Braun slammed home an alley-oop.

The two teams passed the lead off to each other until the late stages of the half. With Kansas up 26-25, Braun picked up a flagrant foul that head coach Bill Self could not believe was called a flagrant. He was give a technical foul. Iowa State made two free throws, and then got a three from Milan Momcilovic to make it 30-26.

Those were the last points of the half, as McCullar missed a buzzer beating three. The miss ended a half that saw the Jayhawks shoot 1-of-9 from deep.

The Jayhawks continued to miss from deep even though they brought the game back to even at 30-30. After an Iowa State three, Dickinson cut the lead to one. However Lipsey bumped the Iowa State lead up to six by scoring the next five points, forcing Self to burn a timeout with 17:03 to go trailing 38-32.

The Cyclones started to heat up from deep as Momcilovic, King and Jones all made a three to extend Iowa State's lead up to 11. Meanwhile, Kansas shot just two threes in the second half leading into the under 12 media timeout, as one of them went in from Harris.

Jones made another three to go up 55-43, but Furphy answered it right back, however Jones was feeling good and buried yet another one from deep.

The Jayhawks stayed within striking distance as Hilton Coliseum started to work its magic. KJ Adams made his fourth trip to the free throw line of the second half with 7:38 to go, making both to bring the score to 60-53.

After Johnny Furphy hit a three to bring Kansas back within five, Momcilovic answered the shot. However, Dickinson scored inside, which preceded a a great transition pass from Harris to Furphy to cut the lead to four with 4:39 to go.

Both teams scored a two-point basket before the final media timeout, and Kansas had a chance to cut the lead to one possession trailing by just five. After coming up empty- handed, they gave up the next four extending the Iowa State lead to 74-65 with 2:41 to go.

Dickinson made a three to keep the Jayhawks it, and then after a stop, McCullar made his first three to bring the game back within three. Adams was fouled the next Kansas possession with 1:10 to go and split the free throws to make it 74-72.

After a long possession, Gilbert splashed home the dagger from deep to make it 77-72 right as the shot clock expired. That allowed Iowa State to coast to the finish, where their fans stormed the court after McCullar made a meaningless three to make it 79-75.