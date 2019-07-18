Kansas extends scholarship offer to 2021 big man Javonte Brown
For Javonte Brown, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound center from Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore, Md., it has, without question, been an unforgettable week when it comes to his recruitment. Not long ago, Brow...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news