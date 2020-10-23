JayhawkSlant - Kansas extends scholarship offer to 2021 big man Jonas Aidoo

Recently, Kansas extended a scholarship offer to Jonas Aidoo, the 7-foot-0, 215-pound center from Liberty Heights HS in Charlotte, N.C

Currently ranked No. 104 in the 2021 class, Aidoo has received scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Iona, Kansas, Marquette, Mississippi, NC State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, and Wichita State.

