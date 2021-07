On July 7, Kansas extended a scholarship offer to Jaxon Kohler, the 6-foot-10, 210-pound center from American Fork (UT) High School. Shortly thereafter, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kohler, the No. 95 ranked player in the 2022 class, to get his reaction.

For the very latest on four-star big man Jaxon Kohler, click here.