Kansas extends scholarship offer to Five-Star PG Jazian Gortman

Kansas has extended a scholarship offer to Jazian Gortman, the 6-foot-1, 155-pound point guard from Keenan High School in Columbia, S.C. Currently, Gortman, the No. 13 ranked player in the 2022 class, is considering scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Providence, South Carolina, Texas, Wake Forest, and others.

