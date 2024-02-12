In losing at Kansas State, 75-70 in overtime last Monday night, Kansas dropped to 1-4 on the road in conference play. In all, the Jayhawks suffered road setbacks at UCF, at West Virginia, at Iowa State, and at Kansas State.

Of those four road losses, Kansas actually led by double-digits at UCF, at West Virginia, and, most recently, at Kansas State.

Following its loss to K-State, Kansas bounced back to defeat No. 13 Baylor, 64-61 on Saturday. With Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Jamari McDowell Unavailable against the Bears, Bill Self’s squad, after leading by as many as 12 points, held on to defeat the Bears.

Self, minutes after the game, was asked about KU’s coming road trip to Lubbock, Texas.

“Yeah, I've watched them play,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “They're a lot like Baylor in that they're going to put four guards around a big and they're big. Did their big guy play today, do you know? Because he was sick the last game and didn't play. But yeah, they got a rim protector.

“Obviously, a guy can get out of a ball screen with the best of them, so it's going to be very similar to Baylor, I think, he added. “So, that may be something good from a scouting report standpoint that we can still probably not have to change a ton in a very short amount of time.”

Texas Tech will enter Monday night's home game against Kansas with an overall record of 17-6, including 6-4 in league play. The Red Raiders are 12-1 at home this season and own victories over Oklahoma State, Kansas State, BYU, and UCF.

This season, Texas Tech has been led by Pop Isaacs (16.9), Joe Toussaint (12.7), Devan Cambridge (10.5), Chance McMillian (10.3), and Warren Washington (10.3).

Issacs is shooting 57-of-114 (32.8%) from behind the arc, while McMilliam is 48-of-113 (42.5%) from three.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts, not long after Kansas outlasted Baylor, talked about the biggest challenges of facing Texas Tech on Monday night.

“Well, I think the biggest thing is you got to get some rest,” said Roberts. “You’ve got to focus in, and you have to know what we're doing on the floor. You have to limit your mistakes. You have to do a great job of rebounding and controlling tempo of the game in order to win on the road. And then you obviously got to make shots.

“But if you take care of the basketball, you defend and you rebound, you've got a chance in every single game and no matter how you shoot it,” he added. “And we got to make sure we do that on the road.”

Under normal circumstance, defeating Texas Tech at home would be a challenge in itself. However, the task might be even more challenging for Kansas on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar, Jr., was unable to play against Baylor on Saturday due to a nagging injury . Furthermore, starting point guard Dajuan Harris suffered an ankle injury against the Bears, and it would appear his status for Monday night is unknown.

“I don’t know anything about Juan, but I can’t imagine Kevin being a lot better on Monday if you can’t hardly move on Saturday, but we’ll see,” said Self. “I don’t know about Jaun. They said he got it pretty good, but he’s a pretty tough kid, so we’ll see.”