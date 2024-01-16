Last week, No. 3 Kansas suffered its first conference loss of the season at UCF, 65-60. Despite leading by 16 points late in the first half, the Jayhawks were outscored 36-23 in the second half and suffered a heartbreaking loss.

In returning home to face No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday, Bill Self’s squad responded impressively. The Jayhawks handed the Sooners their second straight loss in conference play, 78-66.

Kansas, in defeating Oklahoma, was led by Hunter Dickinson (24 and 14), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (21), and KJ Adams, Jr. (15 and 10).

Minutes after the win, Self talked about the performance of his team.

“I thought we played really well,” said Self. “Probably the best game we played, you know, in a long time. Maybe since Connecticut. I thought we shared it. We got what we wanted on offense. We didn't shoot it well. We didn't defend great but pretty good. And we had some guys have good individual performances.

“So, it was a good win,” he added. “OU is good, they got a good team. First half, I thought we actually played well, and we're up one. And then the second half, we kind of separated a little bit.”

In bouncing back against Oklahoma, Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson set the tone for the Jayhawks. In scoring a game-high 24 points, Dickinson hit 11-of-19 field goals and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line.

Aside from pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds, Dickinson also matched his career-high with five blocks against the Sooners.

“Well, I'd have to watch the tape but I thought he did a good job of staying down,” said Self. “I don't think he got lifted as much. I thought his defense was pretty good today. And he's been a decent shot blocker on his man but not as good away from the ball.

“Thought today he was a better help shot blocker today,” he added. “I bet he got three of them when he came off his man to go make a play.”

Kansas, having turned the ball over just twice against Oklahoma, will have to have a similar type of performance against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are set to face a Cowboys team that is 8-8 overall, 0-3 in league play, and just 7-3 at home this season.

Tipoff between Kansas and Oklahoma State is set for 8:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday night.

With back-to-back road games (Oklahoma State and West Virginia) up next on the schedule, Kansas is faced with another “big week” on the hardwood, which begins on Tuesday night.



