Kansas faces toughest test of regular season at No. 4 Houston

Late on Saturday afternoon, Kansas dropped its third home game of conference play, losing to No. 10 Texas Tech, 78-73.

KJ Adams (21), Hunter Dickinson (18), and Rylan Griffen (11) led Kansas on the offensive end of the court, but it simply wasn’t enough to overcome Texas Tech from behind the arc (15-of-43).

Bill Self, minutes after the game, talked about KU’s troubles on the defensive end of the court.

"I would say bad all game,” said Self. “But statistically, it looks worse than probably what it was because they did throw in some shots too. So the two biggest shots, the three biggest shots, well, the four biggest shots of the game. When we take the lead, Hawkins makes two in a row, and then we lose No. 4 in the corner.

“He makes the big one with the game tied,” he added. “And then Williams made the one at the top. So those were the four, in my opinion, the four biggest shots of the game. We were trying to keep up with them by shooting 2s and them shooting 3s, which is hard to do. You know, 15-4 (made 3s for both teams), you gotta make a lot of twos and a lot of free throws to offset that we didn't do enough of that.”

It was a particularly frustrating day for Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, who received death threats and other hateful messages via Twitter DM’s following the game.

Mayo, in 31 minutes, scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field, including 0-of-5 from behind the arc.

”He hasn't played as well here late, but he's been really good all season long,” said Self. “Hopefully, he'll get it out of the system. I'm not worried as much about shooting. That's always been my thing. Shooters need to make shots. But I'm not worried as much about that. It's magnified when you don't have a lot of them, but I just think he can play better. And when you worry about playing better, you seem to shoot it better.

“But he tried to get downhill early in the game, and we've been on him about that, as far as coming off tight and trying to get downhill to force help or go score,” he added. “And he tried to do that early, and we really came away with nothing. And that probably got him in a mindset where he's a little hesitant. But he had some open looks. He had a big one there on the right wing that was wide open, and it just didn't go in a crucial part. But those things happen.”

Kansas will now face a Houston team on the road that is 25-4 overall and 17-1 in conference play. The Cougars have won eight-straight games and welcome Kansas to town on Senior Night.

Houston is led by L.J. Cryer (14.8), Emanuel Sharp (11.8), J’Wan Roberts (11.3), and Milos Uzan (10.9). The Cougars defeated Self’s squad, 92-86 in double-overtime, back on January 25.

Kansas led by six points late in the game and again in overtime but failed to close the door on Houston.

This season, the Cougars are 15-1 at home.

“Sure, we said we have a five-game schedule, and we're 2-1. Can we go beat Houston? Yes. Is it going to take an unbelievable effort, yes. But that's what it should be if you're playing one of the best teams in the country. And we played one of the best teams in the country today, and they shot lights out to start. We were on fire to start and got anything we wanted.

“And then we leave a couple of guys and a couple of hesitations and whatnot, and then next thing you know, we go from up five to down six or seven pretty quickly, and then you're playing catch up the rest of the game,” he added. “But we did some good things. But we need our bench to play better, and we need them to play more. But certainly tonight, that was not, probably what gave us the best chance."