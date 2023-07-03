Isaiah Marshall took his official visit to Kansas in June, and it was the fourth time the quarterback from Southfield A&T has been on campus.

Marshall took his first unofficial visit in November and returned for a junior day event in December. After the first two visits he felt comfortable giving the Jayhawks his verbal commitment in February.

He made a return trip in March with his grandparents, so they could see KU’s program and meet the coaching staff. There is not much Marshall has missed after four times in Lawrence. One thing he experienced during his official visit was hearing from the players.

His host on the first night was Rich Miller. The next day it was Jalon Daniels. Miller is also from the Detroit area so the two have a lot in common.

“It was great with both of them,” Marshall said. “Jalon is a very funny person. He has a lot of energy in him. He was just talking about what I needed to do. He also gave me some footballs that I could use. It was just real cool to be around him.”

Marshall is rated the top dual-threat quarterback in Michigan. Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson started recruiting him early and laid the foundation. Simpson has recruited the Detroit area for several years and quickly built a connection to Kansas.