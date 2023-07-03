Kansas feels like home for Isaiah Marshall, he will arrive early next year
Isaiah Marshall took his official visit to Kansas in June, and it was the fourth time the quarterback from Southfield A&T has been on campus.
Marshall took his first unofficial visit in November and returned for a junior day event in December. After the first two visits he felt comfortable giving the Jayhawks his verbal commitment in February.
He made a return trip in March with his grandparents, so they could see KU’s program and meet the coaching staff. There is not much Marshall has missed after four times in Lawrence. One thing he experienced during his official visit was hearing from the players.
His host on the first night was Rich Miller. The next day it was Jalon Daniels. Miller is also from the Detroit area so the two have a lot in common.
“It was great with both of them,” Marshall said. “Jalon is a very funny person. He has a lot of energy in him. He was just talking about what I needed to do. He also gave me some footballs that I could use. It was just real cool to be around him.”
Marshall is rated the top dual-threat quarterback in Michigan. Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson started recruiting him early and laid the foundation. Simpson has recruited the Detroit area for several years and quickly built a connection to Kansas.
It was another opportunity to be around quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and the staff.
“With Coach Z it is always good because he's a very outgoing guy,” Marshall said. “We went through some of the plays. We did a little bit of chalk talk. It was just great seeing Coach Z again and Coach Simpson. It is always good to see those guys. They're family. So, it's always good to see them.”
Marshall had some company on the flight from Michigan to Kansas City. His teammate Jalen Todd took an official visit the same weekend. The four-star corner gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment shortly after the visit.
“Him being there made it fun,” Marshall said. “It just made it better. Because I wanted him to come out to the campus to see how it was. I felt like if he came out to see how it was and meet the coaches in person, then it would change, which it did. So, it was just great having him there.”
Marshall hopes to assist in landing more Detroit talent to Kansas. Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to announce his decision this week and Marshall has been talking with him.
“I’m still talking to him, and he said he loved the visit (to KU),” Marshall said. “He said he had a great time.”
Marshall left campus knowing he had seen everything with Kansas. After four trips he knows where his home will be, and he is ready to return after his senior season. He will graduate in December and report early to Kansas.
“The visit was great,” he said. “I did not want to leave. It just felt more like home. I was more excited to leave early for school and go out there to campus early. I'm just excited to be a part of a great journey.”