The Kansas staff was the first to extend an offer to Will Huggins. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound versatile pass catcher could project to several spots on the field.

When he went on his visit to the first junior day at Kansas the coaching staff offered him a scholarship.

“It felt amazing,” Huggins said about the offer. “Just hearing that from somebody like Coach Miles, and him talking about how he would use me on the field, is just something I never thought I'd hear. And it just feels amazing to know that I can go play for them.”

Huggins found out he picked up the offer during a meeting with Miles in his office. The Kansas head coach broke down the reasons the Jayhawks were giving him an offer.

“He just said he likes the way I play,” Huggins said. “He said I can move really well for my size and he was just talking me up. It was unreal to hear that from a Hall of Fame coach like him. He just kept telling me how he could use me in the offense. He has a way with words.”

Kansas safeties coach Clint Bowen has been recruiting Huggins and invited him on the unofficial visit. Huggins was part of a strong group of local visitors during the first junior day.

“I met Coach Bowen and Coach Hecklinski and pretty much every single one of the coaches,” he said. “They were all really cool. They all have great backgrounds, are really good coaches to play under.”

Huggins has been a key player in the turn-around for the South program under head coach Brett Oberzan. He’s also been getting more recruiting attention. He took unofficial visits to Kansas State and Arkansas after Kansas. He’s also visited Iowa State with more schools showing interest.