JayhawkSlant - Kansas first to offer Max Whisner from Lee's Summit

“I said I would stay in touch and it was crazy. It's a crazy experience. I was overwhelmed with excitement.”

“I just got done with football conditioning and my coach said I need to call this number,” Whisner said. “It was Coach Dearmon from KU and he put me on the phone with Coach Eargle and they told me, ‘Your tuition and school is paid for the next four years. We'd love to have you down here at KU.’

Last year they signed Trevor Kardell from Lee’s Summit West. Last week they were the first school to offer Max Whisner, a tight end from Lee’s Summit High School.

There must be something about tight ends who play multiple sports from Lee’s Summit that catches the attention of the Kansas coaches.

Kansas was the first school to extend a scholarship offer and that’s something that will always be on his mind.

“It's just so exciting and made me happy,” he said. “I grew up watching Kansas basketball. A lot of my teammates I played basketball with have offers from Kansas. I went to all those Kansas basketball camps when I was younger with Coach Self. It's just really exciting about the opportunities and everything they're giving me.

The offer surprised Whisner. He credited his high school coach, Eric Thomas, for helping get his name out to college coaches.

“A lot of it is because Coach Thomas,” he said. “He does a lot for me. He really tries to get all of our film out and I think KU stopped in, in the past. We've had other big athletes and recruits come through every summer. I think I was just lucky with the opportunity and my name was just brought up and I think the rest speaks for itself.”

Whisner is a two-sport athlete, and also plays basketball. In eighth grade he played for Power Group where they competed in the Junior NBA Junior World Championship. He currently plays for Run GMC, a team loaded with division one talent.

“I love playing basketball and I love the game,” Whisner said. “I love seeing all my guys at basketball. It keeps me in shape. I feel like that's what's really helped my athleticism. I'd love to play both sports at that level, but I think I'm more of a football guy as of now.

Since the end of last year Whisner has put on 25 pounds. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds he plays on both sides of the ball, but his future is likely on offense. Some schools are talking to him about defense, but the two coaches he communicated from Kansas were Dearmon and Eargle. So, it looks like for now the offensive coaches for the Jayhawks are the ones in pursuit.