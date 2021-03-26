JayhawkSlant - Kansas first to offer QB Parker Leise

Parker Leise spent his sophomore season playing at Creighton Prep in Omaha, but after his family moved to Kansas City, he has a new home at Shawnee Mission East.

Leise recently arrived in the area and it didn’t take the Kansas coaches very long to find out about him. On Thursday evening he picked up his first scholarship offer from the Jayhawks.

“I just want to say I'm thankful for Kansas football and believing in me and trusting their evaluation with me,” Leise said. “I really appreciate the offer and this opportunity that they're giving me. We had a phone call with KU and I just wasn't expecting them to offer me right off the bat like that.”

A lot of the information the Kansas coaches received was from Justin Hoover, who owns and operates Spin It Quarterback Academy. Hoover was in touch with the Kansas coaches with updated film and an analysis on Leise.

Leise was on a call with several coaches including Emmett Jones, Jake Schoonover, Mike DeBord, and Josh Eargle.

“They were all taking turns talking to me,” Leise said. “They said they really liked the word that they were getting from everyone. They haven't heard anything bad about me. Coach Hoover had nothing but good things to say. Coach Withers had nothing but good things to say. And so many other people, like Coach (Emmett) Jones, said that he was hearing from all of his other coaches that I was legit.

“I know Hoover also sent some film over and they got to see me throw on some video when I was working out with Hoover. They said they were impressed.”