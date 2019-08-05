Jarrett enrolled at Princeton after his sophomore season at Lakota West. Daniels said Jarrett had to play behind Xavier Peters as a sophomore, who was one of the top linebackers in the country. Peters signed with Florida State.

“He’s probably the most underrated player the Midwest because of his talent and his upside is so high,” Daniels said. “I'm telling you, just pound for pound, athleticism, strength, and ability Juan can play every position for us except maybe defensive tackle.”

Mike Daniels, the head coach Princeton, believes the Jayhawks landed a commitment from a player that is going to have a bright future.

When it comes to finding a diamond in the rough the Kansas staff did that with linebacker Juan Jarrett . A lot of college recruiters didn’t know about Jarrett because of the path he took to Princeton High.

After arriving at Princeton Jarrett had to sit out the last part of the season including post-season play. Daniels said in Ohio players miss the last part of the season. Then he also battled an injury, so he was an unknown to a lot of college recruiters.

“He's freakishly athletic,” Daniels said. “He’s got a 36 -inch vertical jump. He's going to be a 4.5 kid that is 200 pounds. He's one of those just freakishly athletic, freakishly gifted players. He can stand still and do a backflip without nothing. He’s got three to four percent body fat. He's just ripped up.”

Jarrett has the ability to play several positions, but he fits best at the SAM spot.

“He is a prototypical Sam Backer, or what they (KU) calls that position,” Daniels said. “He’s the guy that can play in the box zone or he can play over the number two in a three by one set. And then he's able to run and play in space. But he’s also big and physical enough to hold the point of attack and be able to be physical in the run game as well.”

Daniels was coaching at Kennesaw State when he recruited current Kansas wide receiver Ezra Naylor. He told Naylor about Jarrett. There was also contact with tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski. It was Hecklinski who made the trip to Ohio to evaluate Jarrett.

“Coach Hecklinski is probably one of the best recruiters in the country,” Daniels said. “He's got a knack for finding recruits in his areas, and making sure he maximizes time. He doesn't waste time in his area. And when he finds someone he goes and gets it.

“I’ve been around college and high school football and he does a great job.”

Jarrett just hasn’t made strides on the field at Princeton. His work in the classroom has been just at impressive and he put himself in position to get division one offers.

“When he came to Lakota West, he came to us with a 1.5 GPA,” Daniels said. “His trajectory was to junior college. We were perfect for Juan. I'm the Dean of Students so I'm in the hallways. I got access to the teachers and the grade reports.

“I look up now and he's got all A's and B's. He's put himself in a position where Kansas can go ahead and say, "All right, we can take you."