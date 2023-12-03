With 56 seconds left, the Jayhawks were holding onto a narrow 66-63 lead over Connecticut, who was in a full court press. Dajuan Harris passed the ball upcourt to Elmarko Jackson, who took two dribbles and then fired a baseball pass cross court that went over the head of KJ Adams and out of bounds.

The turnover from the freshman gave the Huskies an opportunity to tie the game or cut the lead down to one point and really apply pressure on the Jayhawks. However, Jackson made up for his mistake and forced a critical turnover to give Kansas the ball back, helping the Jayhawks finish the 69-65 win.

“That was probably the worst offensive play of the year, and the best defensive play of the year,” head coach Bill Self said. He went from a help position to end up knocking it off 10’s leg, so that was a fabulous play.”

For the second game in a row, Jackson recorded the highest plus-minus for Kansas, as against Connecticut he was +9. Jackson played 32 minutes in the win, as he played the least out of the five starters. Self relied on his starters to play a high volume of minutes and it paid off.

“When the building is juiced like that, and I know guys got tired, and it’d be better off if guys played 33 or 34 as opposed to 37,” Self said. “But that was a game that I don’t think the crowd was going to let us get tired and guys can play longer minutes.”

The starters played 182 of the 200 available minutes tonight, and it was another freshman who played 14 of the remaining 18 minutes up for grabs. Johnny Furphy also made his presence known during the win.

Furphy hit two threes on the night, and his second ranked near the top for the most important shot of the night. With Kansas down five, the Huskies biggest lead of the night, he found himself open after KJ Adams found him on a kickout. He set his feet and brought the game back within two. A few trips down the floor later, and the Jayhawks had the lead again, and Furphy was subbed out for the rest of the game.

Self was happy with the production that he got out of his freshmen, as he showed a lot of trust in the two of them.

“I thought Johnny did well, they both did well,” Self said.

With Kansas having four players with a plethora of talent and experience like they do in their starting lineup, the search has been on for more production from the fifth through ninth player. Against Connecticut, the freshmen gave the Jayhawks moments that could not go unnoticed in a game of that magnitude.

Their teammates are see their development taking place, and are happy that they could help the team get the win.

“They were both huge for us,” Kevin McCullar said. “Doing the little things like I said. Those two guys stepped up in a big time game. They’re not playing like freshmen anymore. They’re turning the table, just learning and working hard every day.”



