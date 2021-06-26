Kansas gets commitment from cornerback Jeremy Webb

The Kansas coaching staff was looking for immediate help at cornerback and they found it with Jeremy Webb.

Webb, who entered the transfer portal after playing one year at Missouri State, gave his commitment to the Jayhawks on Saturday morning.

“Ultimately it just really came down to the coaches and pretty much how they have been recruiting me really hard, telling me just the best situation possible and the best fit,” Webb said. “I wanted to get in and help change the program around.”

There were several college options for Webb who narrowed the choices to Boston College and SMU. Others also came in late, but Webb said by that time he already had his final list set.

He picked up his offer from the Jayhawks two weeks ago, and they have been on him ever since.

“Really it was all of the coaches,” Webb said. “Especially on the defense side with my cornerbacks coach, Coach Jackson, Coach Borland, and Coach Ianello.

“We've all been in communication pretty heavy, and they've been reaching out to me every day and making sure I'm good. They’ve been making sure if I had any questions that need to be asked, I could ask them, and pretty much answering anything I really needed answered.”