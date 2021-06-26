Kansas gets commitment from cornerback Jeremy Webb
The Kansas coaching staff was looking for immediate help at cornerback and they found it with Jeremy Webb.
Webb, who entered the transfer portal after playing one year at Missouri State, gave his commitment to the Jayhawks on Saturday morning.
“Ultimately it just really came down to the coaches and pretty much how they have been recruiting me really hard, telling me just the best situation possible and the best fit,” Webb said. “I wanted to get in and help change the program around.”
There were several college options for Webb who narrowed the choices to Boston College and SMU. Others also came in late, but Webb said by that time he already had his final list set.
He picked up his offer from the Jayhawks two weeks ago, and they have been on him ever since.
“Really it was all of the coaches,” Webb said. “Especially on the defense side with my cornerbacks coach, Coach Jackson, Coach Borland, and Coach Ianello.
“We've all been in communication pretty heavy, and they've been reaching out to me every day and making sure I'm good. They’ve been making sure if I had any questions that need to be asked, I could ask them, and pretty much answering anything I really needed answered.”
Webb started his college career at ASA College before transferring to Virginia Tech. His first spring at Virginia Tech he tore his Achilles heel and played in three games the next season. Last year he transferred to Missouri State to play for Bobby Petrino. In Petrino’s first season Webb helped them win their first conference title in 31 years.
“That's something I'm kind of familiar with going to Missouri State last year and how they didn't do too well the previous year, and this year, we ended up being conference champs,” he said. “So, it was kind of something I look forward to at Kansas, just building and really setting up the program back right the way it should be.”
He will give the Jayhawks immediate size at the cornerback spot coming in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. That’s one aspect that caught the coaches attention along with his ability to play corner at that size.
“They said they liked my size, how I play the position, and just being physical,” Webb said. “They liked how I use my length and really winning at the line.
“Another thing they really hit it on was my maturity, just being an older guy, and coming in there and helping the cornerbacks run, and help the younger guys.”
Webb hopes the experience of playing in the Big 12 helps him in the future get to the NFL. That’s one of his aspirations after college football.
Kansas will be the final stop in his college career, and he is ready to report and help the program in the first year under Lance Leipold.
“It's always a weird feeling going into the unknown,” he said. “But every situation in the past has turned out great for me, so I'm really looking forward to it. Just the experience of a new school, new environment, new coaches, and new teammates. I’m really looking forward to attacking this season and seeing all it has to offer for us.”
Webb said he plans to report shortly after July 4th.